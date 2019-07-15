FAIR: Trump Administration Continues to Fight For Sensible Asylum Laws and Fixes

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Trump administration announcement today of an Interim Final Rule on asylum claims makes important, positive changes--earning the praise of the Washington-based Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR).

These changes would require that third-country citizens make asylum claims in the first country they enter before being allowed into the U.S. to make a similar claim.

According to Dan Stein, President of FAIR, these changes are required to prevent the manifest "forum shopping" and fraud that characterizes these inflows across our southern border: "This proposed third-country asylum rule would help end the massive and historic abuse of U.S. asylum laws by traffickers, smugglers and those simply using them to illegally immigrate," he said. "This rule change will help bring an end to the humanitarian and public safety crisis at the Southwest border and prevent future would-be illegal aliens from making the risky--and sometimes deadly--journey to the U.S.," he stated.

Stein said that in the absence of Congressional action, the Trump administration has little choice but to act and protect the American people: "Congress has repeatedly refused to take steps to close these easily-exploitable loopholes in our asylum laws. As a result, illegal alien apprehensions have soared in recent months to levels not seen for more than a decade, and asylum applications have risen nearly threefold from 2008 to 2018," he said.

FAIR's President asserted that it was important to strike a proper balance between humanitarian protections and procedural vehicles that facilitate fraud: "By ending this wide scale abuse of our asylum laws, our nation will be able to continue to honor its humanitarian commitment to protect those with a credible fear of persecution. But the fix needs to happen – and it needs to happen now!"

FAIR's Stein reflected his earnest hope that the Judiciary would respect the President's authority in an area clearly delegated to him by Congress: "In matters of border control and national security, the judges of the land have an obligation to bow to those that have the responsibility to ensure our sovereign integrity as a nation. This politicized judicial interference is one of several reasons the Executive Branch is in such a state of crisis," he concluded.

Contact: Matthew Tragesser, 202-328-7004 or mtragesser@fairus.org

ABOUT FAIR

Founded in 1979, FAIR is the country's largest immigration reform group. With over 2 million members and supporters nationwide, FAIR fights for immigration policies that serve national interests, not special interests. FAIR believes that immigration reform must enhance national security, improve the economy, protect jobs, preserve our environment, and establish a rule of law that is recognized and enforced.

SOURCE Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)

Related Links

http://www.fairus.org

