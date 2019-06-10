FAIR Urges Swift Senate Confirmation of Cuccinelli as USCIS Director

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement was issued by Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), after Kenneth Cuccinelli was named acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS):

"The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) urges the Senate to act quickly to confirm Ken Cuccinelli as director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

"Record levels of illegal immigration and widespread abuse of political asylum laws are overwhelming the agencies charged with managing our immigration system. There is an urgent need to have a leader in place at the helm of USCIS to carry out President Trump's plan to manage a crisis that, according to The Washington Post, has put our entire 'immigration system on the brink of collapse.' The president has tapped a staunch supporter of the administration's agenda who has his confidence to carry out a difficult job in the absence of action by Congress to address the root causes of the crisis.

"The urgency of the situation demands quick action by the Senate to confirm qualified men and women to deal with a crisis that has both grave domestic and foreign policy implications."

