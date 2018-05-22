Fair-Value Flood Claim Calculator to Aid Texas Gulf Coast Flood Victims

By simply inputting information about their home, Hurricane Harvey flood victims can have a fair claim estimate in a matter of seconds. Users can easily access the tool any time from desktops or mobile devices on the firm's website. The Fair-Value Flood Claim Calculator helps homeowners determine:

If their insurance company has made a fair settlement on the value of their home.

If their current policy covers their home.

Whether or not they need to get an attorney involved in their Hurricane Harvey flood insurance claim.

Craig Carlson, Managing Partner of The Carlson Law Firm stated, "The devastation along the coast should not be anyone's new normal. These families are still fighting insurance companies as we near another hurricane season and that is absurd. We care about these families and take our mission to serve our communities with the best legal service seriously. Along with this tool, we're working along the coast to help these families put their lives back together."

Access the calculator: https://www.carlsonattorneys.com/fair-value-flood-claim-calculator/

To view the complete press release, visit The Carlson Law Firm Website at https://www.carlsonattorneys.com/news-and-update/flood-claim-calculator-aids-gulf/

