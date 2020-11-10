FairCom kicks off new era of database technology

FairCom DB V12 (formerly known as c-treeACE) - V12 is a unified multimodel database. Its new features increase availability, scalability, performance and productivity. Being the most customizable database, it provides developers with an unprecedented level of control to meet their unique needs, such as inserting millions of records per second and implementing cutting-edge data processing algorithms.

(formerly known as c-treeACE) - V12 is a unified multimodel database. Its new features increase availability, scalability, performance and productivity. Being the most customizable database, it provides developers with an unprecedented level of control to meet their unique needs, such as inserting millions of records per second and implementing cutting-edge data processing algorithms. FairCom EDGE V3 (formerly known as c-treeEDGE IoT Database) – EDGE V3 is built for edge computing applications for IoT solutions and Industry 4.0 environments and is now available in two offerings.

(formerly known as c-treeEDGE IoT Database) – EDGE V3 is built for edge computing applications for IoT solutions and Industry 4.0 environments and is now available in two offerings. FairCom EDGE IoT Database – Empowers developers with a fast, embedded transaction-controlled database that runs anywhere for use by applications on the edge near their data source.

– Empowers developers with a fast, embedded transaction-controlled database that runs anywhere for use by applications on the edge near their data source.

FairCom EDGE IIoT Hub - Enables integrators and OT engineers in automation to easily integrate systems in (IIoT) environments, with little to no code.

- Enables integrators and OT engineers in automation to easily integrate systems in (IIoT) environments, with little to no code. c-treeRTG V3 - RTG is a data management solution for legacy systems, such as COBOL. RTG V3 includes new features that enable legacy systems to operate with the latest in performance, scalability, stability, and data integrity, while enabling the simultaneous use of modern programming languages, platforms, APIs and protocols.

"FairCom DB provides developers an unprecedented level of control to ensure the fastest and most capable database possible," said FairCom Chief Architect Mike Bowers. "FairCom EDGE IoT Database is optimized for developers to build solutions for the Edge in less time with its integrated database, data replication service, REST data service, and MQTT Broker. FairCom EDGE IIoT Hub is built specifically for Industry 4.0 settings, providing low-code, point-and-click integration within and between factories, clouds, and IT data centers. c-treeRTG indefinitely extends the life of legacy systems without rewriting existing code while simultaneously allowing all modern analytic tools, machine learning, and programming languages to deliver parallel solutions over the same legacy data."

Despite developing an impressive customer base and garnering a proven track record of providing fast and reliable database technology, FairCom Chief Officer of Operations Alysha Brown said the company is not going to rest on its laurels.

"FairCom builds its technology with developers in mind, while always striving to stay ahead of the database technology curve," Brown said. "As we enter our fifth decade, we will continue to put the technology needs of our customers first and work with them to ensure they have the easiest, fastest and most capable solutions possible. Because of this, instead of celebrating today's industry-leading products, we are already preparing the next-generation of FairCom solutions for distribution."

FairCom began its 41st year of operation on Nov 6.

Product Overview

FairCom DB V12 is a unified multimodel database with the most customizable and configurable database engine. It provides high-performance NoSQL and industry-standard SQL within the same application, over the same data. It operates on more than 20 platforms and provides NoSQL and SQL APIs for all major programming languages including a new NoSQL API for Python. It can be embedded in an application, run as a central database server, or deployed as both at the same time.

Some of the new features in V12 include up to 3x faster performance, batch operations providing up to millions of inserts per second on a single server, Replication Manager for point-and-click management of replicated data, parallel high-speed data replication, new JSON data type with indexing of any JSON property, automatic security management, automatic database tuning, extensive system diagnostics, over 100 new API functions, expanded capacity for 128TB of swap space, 4 TB of Sort Memory, 1 million or more open tables/files, unlimited indexes per table, 64,000 bytes per short string column, 2 GB for long string column, and 2,500 columns per table.

FairCom EDGE V3 is built specifically for edge computing environments in IoT projects. Starting with this version, FairCom EDGE is available in two offerings:

FairCom EDGE IoT Database is a fast, transaction-controlled database designed specifically for IoT applications that run at or near the data collection point. It can be easily embedded or integrated into an IoT or IIoT application. Even with a micro-sized footprint, it is powerful enough to host and replicate data from thousands of sensors. Its database is fully integrated with a built-in data replication service, REST data service, and store-and-forward MQTT Broker. This greatly speeds up development, instantly delivers value, and lowers the cost of building Edge applications.





is a fast, transaction-controlled database designed specifically for IoT applications that run at or near the data collection point. It can be easily embedded or integrated into an IoT or IIoT application. Even with a micro-sized footprint, it is powerful enough to host and replicate data from thousands of sensors. Its database is fully integrated with a built-in data replication service, REST data service, and store-and-forward MQTT Broker. This greatly speeds up development, instantly delivers value, and lowers the cost of building Edge applications. FairCom EDGE IIoT Hub has all the features of the IoT Database plus a browser-based graphical user interface for point-and-click integration between MQTT, OPC UA, REST, SQL, and ThingWorx. Designed for the new era of industrial automation, it can store data near its collection point, such as data from factory equipment and sensors, as well as be used to send and receive data between the cloud and data centers. With little-to-no code, organizations developing their Industry 4.0 systems can connect, monitor, and control factory equipment, PLCs, and sensors. Integrators can deliver solutions that collect, transform, enhance, store, forward, and integrate data.

c-treeRTG V3 is the latest addition to the FairCom "Ready-To-Go" solution dedicated to modernization of core legacy business applications. With its data-centric approach, c-treeRTG modernizes the data management engine underneath without touching the COBOL code. c-treeRTG is powered by the same technology that is the backbone of FairCom DB, and it provides both SQL and NoSQL APIs that allow developers to use modern programming languages to process the same data at the same time as COBOL and Btrieve applications. New features in c-treeRTG V3 include High Availability, enhanced performance, Full-Text Search and Automatic Transaction Optimization.

Detailed information about FairCom DB, FairCom EDGE and c-treeRTG is available at FairCom.com.

What others are saying about FairCom technology

Claudio Hintermann. CEO at Abacus Research (on new FairCom DB features)

"FairCom DB V12 is better than advertised. This database increases performance, lowers total cost of ownership and provides unrivaled reliability. For Abacus Research, what we appreciate most about FairCom DB is that it works without the need for a database administrator (DBA), regardless of the operating system: Windows, Linux or MacOS. Plus, the FairCom support is excellent. The new V12 release is very fast and stable. We have used new V12 features to achieve our goals of improving performance and scalability in our Abacus G4 product. For anyone with the same needs, I highly recommend V12's: index compression, the support for more than 32K file handles, record update callbacks, deferred indexing, and full-text search. Furthermore, the upgrade to FairCom DB V12 was simple, and our engineering team is always excited to incorporate the latest FairCom technologies."

William Shipley, President of Schuyler House (on his company's FairCom technology use case)

"FairCom database technology is definitely helping in the fight against COVID-19. SchuyLab, uses FairCom DB as its embedded database. SchuyLab is being used in laboratories all over the country and around the world to manage COVID-19 testing. We have seen many of our laboratories expanding their capabilities to handle COVID, as well as helping new labs start up for COVID testing. We are in the process of installing a system in Ghana in the national testing laboratory to help them process COVID as well as a system in Timor Leste's public health laboratory."

About FairCom

FairCom Corporation database technology is among the fastest and most trusted on the market today. Since the company's founding in 1979, FairCom products have been powering mission critical systems for global entities in a broad spectrum of industries, ranging from small and medium-sized businesses to high-profile enterprise level companies and government agencies. Currently, more than 40 percent of the Fortune 100 use FairCom for its database needs. FairCom's product line is comprised of solutions for high-speed transactions, IIoT environments and legacy system modernization and migration. The product line includes FairCom DB, FairCom EDGE for Industry 4.0 and c-treeRTG data management solution for COBOL. Additional information about FairCom is available at FairCom.com.

Media Contact

Brad Thomas

FairCom Corporation

1.573.445.6833

[email protected]

Follow FairCom

Twitter: @FairCom_Corp #FairComDB #FairComEDGE #ctreeRTG

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/faircom-corporation

Facebook: @FairComCorporation

SOURCE FairCom Corporation

Related Links

http://FairCom.com

