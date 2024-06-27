Fairfax City and Town of Vienna Launch Program to Bolster Culinary Workforce

FAIRFAX CITY, Va., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Local restaurants have increasingly struggled to recruit qualified staff in recent years. In response, the Town of Vienna Economic Development and the Fairfax City Economic Development partnered with George Mason University, and the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging, and Travel Association, to launch the Culinary Careers Collaborative (CCC) , to address this pressing issue.

"The Culinary Careers Collaborative program is an investment in the community's culinary talents and creates a quality customer-centric dining experience for the Town of Vienna and Fairfax City," shared Natalie Guilmeus, economic development director for the Town of Vienna.

The Culinary Careers Collaborative offers three distinct career pathways:

Beginner Culinary Skills Track on July 18 , 19, 22, and 23

, 19, 22, and 23 Beginner Beverage Skills Track on July 11 , 12, 15, and 16

, 12, 15, and 16 Advanced Management Track on July 25 , 26, 29, and 30

These programs empower individuals in their professional journey to enhance their knowledge and skills, supporting the dynamic restaurant scenes in Fairfax City and the Town of Vienna. The application deadline for all tracks is July 8.

"Whether starting the food service journey, aiming for bar management and beverage creation, or exploring advanced hospitality management, the Culinary Careers Collaborative program helps students advance careers in the community," stated Tara Borwey, programs manager at Fairfax City Economic Development.

Each track features a specialized curriculum designed to improve students' essential skills and offer hands-on experience for entry into the food service industry or advancement into management roles. In collaboration with local restaurants in Fairfax City, the Town of Vienna, and the Public Health Nutrition Kitchen at George Mason University, the program seeks to foster a thriving culinary ecosystem, stimulating economic growth, creating jobs, and promoting culinary excellence across the region. Upon finishing the course, students will earn a certificate showcasing their achievements to potential employers.

For more information about the Culinary Careers Collaborative program and to apply, please visit culinarycareerscollab.com.

About Fairfax City Economic Development

Fairfax City Economic Development is a collaboration between the Fairfax City Economic Development Department and the Fairfax City Economic Development Authority, an independent agency administered by a commission appointed by the City Council to promote economic development activity within Fairfax. Fairfax City Economic Development helps attract businesses to the city, encourages and develops programs that foster connections between businesses, residents, and visitors of Fairfax City, and spearheads innovative programs and strategies devoted to positioning Fairfax City as an ideal location to start, grow, and scale a business. It is a founding member of the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance. Learn more at gofairfaxcity.com.

About Town of Vienna Economic Development

The Town of Vienna Economic Development office works to help cultivate and promote the Town of Vienna's long-term economic competitiveness and vibrancy. The office works to diversify the business community through attraction and retention strategies and strengthens the business community through a variety of services, programs, and community development initiatives. Services and information provided include site selection assistance, space availability reports, promotional assistance, access to mentoring and business counseling, webinars, and information about local and federal grant programs.

