Fairfax City Economic Development Offers $25,000 to Boost Small Business Marketing

FAIRFAX CITY, Va., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairfax City Economic Development (FCED) has launched the Fairfax City Business Marketing Grant, a funding initiative designed to support businesses located and operating in Fairfax City. The program offers financial support for professional marketing services to help businesses improve visibility, foster growth, and strengthen their competitiveness in the market.

The grant provides selected Fairfax City businesses with access to a variety of professional marketing services, including digital and traditional marketing, brand development, public relations, and strategic services tailored to their needs. A total of $25,000 will be awarded across at least five businesses, with each receiving up to $5,000 to procure marketing expertise. This initiative connects locally owned businesses with industry experts, equipping them with tools and strategies to stay competitive in today's market and drive long-term success.

"Marketing is the cornerstone of every successful business and not always a budget line item for small businesses who bootstrap their way into the marketplace using the tools available," said Fairfax City Mayor Catherine S. Read. "I started my own business in 2007 teaching companies how to use a new thing called social media for marketing their services. Marketing today requires a more sophisticated mix of traditional and digital initiatives and small businesses need to make that investment. This grant is intended to help our local businesses prioritize this effort with an investment of our own."

"Building on the success of our Women's Entrepreneur Grant Opportunity program last fall, we recognized the growing need for professional marketing support among small businesses in Fairfax City," said Christopher Bruno, CEO and director of Fairfax City Economic Development. "Thanks to the support of the Fairfax City Economic Development Authority, we were able to provide these tools directly to small businesses through this new initiative. By unlocking access to marketing expertise, we're helping businesses overcome challenges, stay competitive, and drive long-term economic growth in our community."

To qualify, participants must meet the eligibility requirements:

Must be a small business as defined by the Small Business Administration

Must be licensed and have at least one location in Fairfax City

Home-based businesses, start-ups, and expanding businesses are eligible

Non-profits are not eligible

Applications will be accepted from February 7 through February 21, 2025, until 5 PM EST. After verifying their eligibility and submitting their application, participants will be evaluated based on four criteria: business need and impact, service selection, project timeline and feasibility, and budget and cost-effectiveness. Applicants may be asked to provide additional information upon request. Awardees will be notified no later than March 3, 2025, and grants will be distributed upfront. Recipients will also be recognized at the Economic Development Authority meeting on April 2, 2025.

To apply, download and complete the fillable application form, available on the FCED website beginning February 7. Submit completed applications by email to [email protected] or deliver them in person to: Fairfax City Economic Development, 10300 Eaton Place, Suite 235, Fairfax, VA 22030.

For program guidelines and the upcoming application, please visit gofairfaxcity.com/business-assistance/incentives-grants.

About Fairfax City Economic Development

Fairfax City Economic Development is a collaboration between the Fairfax City Economic Development Department and the Fairfax City Economic Development Authority, an independent agency administered by a commission appointed by the City Council to promote economic development activity within Fairfax. Fairfax City Economic Development helps attract businesses to the city, encourages and develops programs that foster connections between businesses, residents, and visitors of Fairfax City, and spearheads innovative programs and strategies devoted to positioning Fairfax City as an ideal location to start, grow, and scale a business. It is a founding member of the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance. Learn more at gofairfaxcity.com.

