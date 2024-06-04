Fairfax City Welcomes Genetix IQ to its Thriving Business Community

Genetix IQ opens office location in Fairfax City, taking advantage of strategic policy changes led by Fairfax City Economic Development

FAIRFAX CITY, Va., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairfax City Economic Development (FCED) announces the arrival of Genetix IQ, a leading biotechnology company, to its dynamic business landscape. This significant addition follows the recent modernization of Fairfax City's zoning rules, marking a pivotal step in expanding the City's technological and innovative ecosystem.

Genetix IQ specializes in advanced genetic technology, offering new rapid and accurate molecular diagnostics for disease identification and healthcare treatments in women's health, gastrointestinal analysis, and several other common healthcare needs. FCED led the modernization of the zoning legislation, paving the way for high-tech, research-based businesses to flourish and invest in the community. Fairfax City aims to foster collaboration between biotechnology firms and other local businesses to enhance public health and support various scientific projects.

"Biotechnology companies are on the leading edge of revolutionary advancements essential to solving critical challenges across the globe. We welcome Genetix IQ to Fairfax City and look forward to their success within a very diverse community of businesses that have chosen to locate here," said Fairfax City Mayor Catherine S. Read. "As a small city at the epicenter of an economically robust region, we offer a level of support and attention to our businesses that is unique."

"We feel fortunate to establish our office here in Fairfax City," stated Shahid Aziz, CEO of Genetix IQ. "The City offers multiple resources, including a dynamic business community, a top-ranked university with important connections to new developments in science and technology, and a highly educated workforce. These factors provide us with the connections needed to thrive."

"We take pride in our efforts to modernize Fairfax City's Zoning Ordinance, reducing barriers and making the City an attractive destination for cutting-edge businesses," said Christopher Bruno, CEO and President of Fairfax City Economic Development. "I would like to acknowledge the work of the FCED business investment team, along with our partners in the Department of Community Development and Planning, and Zoning officials."

"In a post-COVID world, we are taking a deeper dive into what types of tenants require in-person participation, and innovations in fields like biotech fits that bill," Nicole Toulouse, Senior Vice President of Business Investment of Fairfax City Economic Development added. "We are thrilled that Genetix IQ continues to add to the innovation economy in Fairfax City."

The arrival of Genetix IQ signifies a milestone in Fairfax City's ongoing efforts to support modern entrepreneurial firms and adapt to evolving industry trends.

To learn more about Genetix IQ, please visit genetixiq.com .

About Fairfax City Economic Development

Fairfax City Economic Development is a collaboration between the Fairfax City Economic Development Department and the Fairfax City Economic Development Authority, an independent agency administered by a commission appointed by the City Council to promote economic development activity within Fairfax. Fairfax City Economic Development helps attract businesses to the city, encourages and develops programs that foster connections between businesses, residents, and visitors of Fairfax City, and spearheads innovative programs and strategies devoted to positioning Fairfax City as an ideal location to start, grow, and scale a business. It is a founding member of the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance. Learn more at gofairfaxcity.com.

