Fairfield Inn & Suites Charlotte University Research Park Welcomes Summer Travelers

Brandt Hospitality Group's Charlotte Hotel Offers Ideal Summer Accommodations

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairfield Inn & Suites Charlotte University Research Park is ready to host guests for Summer travel plans. From spacious guest rooms to quality amenities, the hotel is the perfect destination for all travel types.

Fairfield Inn & Suites Charlotte University Research Park is located at 535 Collins-Aikman Drive in Charlotte, North Carolina. The hotel is minutes from University of North Carolina – Charlotte. Charlotte Douglas International Airport is only 15 miles from the property.

Leisure guests will enjoy close proximity to many venues such as Bank of America Stadium and Charlotte Motor Speedway. The hotel is less than 5 miles from PNC Music Pavilion. Guests can also explore Uptown Charlotte to see all that the city has to offer.

Fairfield Inn & Suites Charlotte University Research Park features complimentary breakfast, free parking, a seasonal outdoor pool, 24/7 fitness center, and complimentary Wi-Fi. The 800 square feet meeting space is perfect for any occasion – ideal for business meetings, family reunions, sports teams, and more.

Guest rooms feature a microwave, coffee maker, minifridge, and all the comforts needed to make it feel like home. For more sleeping room, guests can book a suite room type that includes a sofa bed and extra space.

Fairfield Inn & Suites Charlotte University Research Park was presented Marriott's Silver Circle Award for the year of 2023. The hotel is rated 4.4 stars on Google with many guests praising the cleanliness and modern finishes.

Fairfield Inn & Suites Charlotte University Research Park is a part of the Marriott Bonvoy family. Members are invited to unlock extraordinary experiences with member rates, free nights, mobile check-in and more. To enroll in Bonvoy, visit www.joinmarriottbonvoy.com/CLTFN

This property is managed by Brandt Hospitality Group, a hotel development and management company based in Fargo, North Dakota. Brandt Hospitality Group continues to build award winning hotels from coast to coast. In 2024, Marriott awarded Brandt Hospitality Group with "Partnership Circle Award" and "Guest Service Excellence" titles. To learn more about BHG, visit www.brandthg.com.

SOURCE Brandt Hospitality Group