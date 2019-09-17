Fairgreen Capital Launches Trading and Operations On SS&C Eze Eclipse

WINDSOR, Conn., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Fairgreen Capital Ltd., a London-based manager of market-neutral equity strategies, has launched its investment operations on Eze Eclipse. The firm chose Eze Eclipse, SS&C Eze's born-in-the-cloud investment solution, to automate investment processes for its global structural growth equity fund. The implementation took a month from start-to-finish.

"When we set out to launch our fund, we were looking for an investment management system provider with a strong reputation, low cost of ownership and flexible, easy-to-use solutions to connect us to the market," said Ben Hakham, CIO of Fairgreen Capital. "Eze Eclipse enabled us to get up and running quickly and efficiently with no infrastructure costs and excellent mobility that comes with a web-based platform."

Fairgreen uses Eze Eclipse for trading, order management and accounting, monitoring P&L, modeling, NAV and positions management, as well as reporting and connectivity to its prime broker and administrator. The full front-to-back investment management platform supports Fairgreen's compliance needs and risk management throughout the investment management process.

"We are pleased to have Fairgreen up and running quickly, and look forward to supporting their operations as the fund grows," said Jeffrey Shoreman, Senior V.P. and General Manager, SS&C Eze. "We are committed to serving funds of all shapes and sizes with innovative technology and hands-on service."

About Fairgreen Capital

Fairgreen Capital, founded in 2019, is a London-based manager of market neutral equity strategies. Formed by two principals with over 50 years of combined investment experience, the investment management firm seeks to generate strong risk adjusted returns from its beta neutral, global equity growth fund.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of investment and financial services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest institutions to local firms, manage and account for their investments using SS&C's products and services.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

SOURCE SS&C

