Fairmont Cheshire, The Mere: Now Open - A Landmark for Luxury in Northwest England

An elegant countryside escape set beside the tranquil waters of The Mere Lake is now open to guests

NEW YORK, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, a global luxury brand part of the Accor group, proudly announces the opening of Fairmont Cheshire, The Mere. A breathtaking countryside estate rooted in heritage, Fairmont Cheshire, The Mere offers 116 beautifully appointed bedrooms, including 23 spacious suites, exceptional elevated dining experiences including Gordon Ramsay at The Mere, an 18-hole championship-level golf course, with a sanctuary of elevated wellness experiences at Fairmont Spa. The opening marks the brand's fourth hotel in the UK alongside: The Savoy, A Fairmont Hotel; Fairmont Windsor Park; and Fairmont St Andrews.

Fairmont Cheshire, The Mere is Now Open

With interiors by the highly revered, award-winning Bergman Design House, The Mere's £125 million developer-led transformation seamlessly combines Fairmont's signature hospitality with authentic Cheshire character and a warmth that is entirely its own. Sculptural forms, layered lighting and richly textured finishes evoke the timeless glamour of mid-century hospitality, inviting guests to step into a contemporary rural address that embodies Fairmont's emphasis on shared celebration and cherished moments.

Omer Acar, Chief Executive Officer, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts said, "We are thrilled to announce the opening of Fairmont Cheshire, The Mere, a landmark occasion that debuts a new era of luxury hospitality in the Northwest of England. Following its comprehensive transformation by Select Group, this magnificent property will introduce Fairmont's globally acclaimed hospitality and heartfelt service to this iconic location. The property is poised to become a vibrant social epicenter, meticulously designed to offer unparalleled experiences, including incredible golf, spa and wellness in the great outdoors, as well as dining by globally renowned Gordon Ramsay, and is a true celebration of the region's diverse history and landscape."

This opening is a part of the momentum Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is continuing to build, reaffirming a brand that is deeply rooted in its destinations, serving as vibrant social epicenters, while continually evolving. Its global philosophy, 'Make Special Happen,' continues to guide heartfelt service, unforgettable experiences and a respect for local heritage delivered with contemporary energy.

"We are delighted to introduce Fairmont Cheshire, The Mere and unveil a new era for this much-loved destination", said Gary Johnson, General Manager, Fairmont Cheshire, The Mere. "Following an extensive transformation, the property has been thoughtfully reimagined to honor its rich heritage while embracing Fairmont's world-renowned standards of luxury hospitality. We look forward to welcoming guests from across the world to enjoy all the resort has to offer and to experience our vision of 'a life well lived' in one of the country's most beautiful countryside settings."

A Lakeside Address for a Life Well Lived

Nestled on 157 acres beside The Mere Lake just outside Knutsford, Fairmont Cheshire, The Mere is a celebrated countryside estate designed for spirited gatherings and relaxed retreats. A sweeping driveway leads through landscaped parkland to a striking brick frontage and an interior where British heritage meets contemporary elegance. Materiality is a defining signature—mirror-like Japanese lacquer, expressive natural stone, figured timber veneers, handcrafted zellige tiles, bold cement tiles, beaten metals and rustic timbers frame tactile, handcrafted luxury throughout the estate.

Despite its private setting, the resort is conveniently close to the Northwest's highlights: Knutsford is minutes away, Manchester is under 30 minutes by road, and the Peak District is less than an hour for countryside walks and hikes.

Elevated Dining in Exquisite Settings

Fairmont's social spirit is epitomised by Gordon Ramsay at The Mere, the hotel's main restaurant, offering a refined British menu—featuring Gordon Ramsay's signature Beef Wellington—alongside private dining, terrace seating with lake views and a speakeasy-style bar for premium mixology. The Orangery, luminous on arrival, serves classic British afternoon tea by day and becomes a champagne-and-oyster bar in the evening. The Club Lounge provides a warm, contemporary setting with globally inspired dishes and Indian-influenced flavours reflecting Britain's diverse culinary traditions.

A Space to Restore

Set in a restored Victorian stable block and curated by Bergman Design House, The Fairmont Spa is a restorative retreat. Skincare partners include Wildsmith Skin, KAMA Ayurveda and 111Skin. The thermal suite features a 20-metre pool, Finnish barrel sauna, ice baths, hammam steam rooms and salt inhalation chambers. Guests can choose from twenty personalised treatments across six treatment rooms, experience the Rasul Room's traditional cleansing ritual, and use the Technogym and covered outdoor class studio, further supporting Fairmont Hotels & Resorts' commitment to Wellness Without Walls. The Spa Cafe completes the offering with healthy bites and nutritious smoothies.

The Region's Finest Championship Golf

The resort's acclaimed 18‑hole parkland golf course—originally shaped in the 1930s by James Braid and George Duncan—offers a rewarding challenge for all handicaps, set among neat fairways, The Mere Lake and distinguished local homes.

A Destination for Every Celebration

Equipped for events large and small, Fairmont Cheshire, The Mere features a 1,000‑square‑metre Grand Ballroom (host up to 1,000 guests; divisible into six), four boardrooms with landscape views, and versatile spaces for corporate events, weddings and private celebrations. Whether an intimate ceremony or a multi-day cultural wedding, the property delivers warm service and an attentive atmosphere to Make Special Happen.

"The opening of Fairmont, Cheshire The Mere marks a truly proud milestone for Select Group. When we acquired this exceptional property, we saw not just a hotel, but an opportunity to create a world-class destination that would stand the test of time. Partnering with Fairmont, one of the most iconic names in luxury hospitality, and bringing Gordon Ramsay's culinary vision to Cheshire has been a journey we are deeply proud of. This is what Select Group is about: long-term investment, exceptional partnerships, and creating experiences that leave a lasting legacy. We look forward to welcoming guests from across the UK and beyond to what I believe will become one of the finest resort destinations in the country," said Israr Liaqat, Group CEO, Select Group.

Bookings can be made at https://www.fairmont.com/en/hotels/mere/fairmont-cheshire-the-mere.html. Hotel guests can also take advantage of Accor's award-winning lifestyle loyalty program and booking platform ALL Accor. Members earn points during their stay, which can be redeemed for rewards, services and experiences worldwide.

High resolution images available here.

About Fairmont Hotels & Resorts

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is renowned for the international luxury hospitality brand's unrivalled portfolio of over 90 extraordinary hotels where grand moments of life, heartfelt pleasures and personal milestones are celebrated and remembered long after any visit. From grand hotels to urban retreats, since 1907 Fairmont has created magnificent, meaningful and unforgettable hotels, rich with character and deeply connected to the history, culture and community of its destinations – renowned addresses such as The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont Tokyo, Fairmont Golden Prague, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs in Canada, Fairmont Doha and Fairmont The Palm in Dubai. Fairmont hotels are the social epicenters of their cities—iconic gathering places where people, culture, and ideas converge. Famous for its engaging service, awe-inspiring public spaces, locally inspired cuisine, and iconic bars and lounges, Fairmont also takes great pride in its pioneering approach to hospitality and leadership in sustainability and responsible tourism practices. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,800 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL Accor, a booking platform and loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences. fairmont.com | all.com | group.accor.com

About Select Group

Select Group is a Dubai-headquartered real estate developer and hospitality investor founded in 2002, with a portfolio spanning the UAE, the United Kingdom and Europe. The Group acquired The Mere Golf Resort & Spa and is responsible for the comprehensive transformation into Fairmont Cheshire, The Mere — the Group's flagship UK hospitality asset and a landmark expression of its commitment to building a portfolio of premium, long-term hospitality investments in Britain. Select Group's wider portfolio encompasses more than 24.7 million square feet of residential, mixed-use, and hospitality development, including ultra-luxury branded residences in the UAE under the Six Senses and Jumeirah brands. The Group also owns and operates The Mere Golf Resort & Spa, Old Thorns Hotel & Resort, and three Delta Hotels by Marriott properties across the United Kingdom. www.select-group.ae

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SOURCE Fairmont Hotels & Resorts