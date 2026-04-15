FAIRMONT HOTELS & RESORTS UNVEILS NEW GLOBAL CAMPAIGN "WELLNESS WITHOUT WALLS" FEATURING KYLIAN MBAPPÉ AS ITS AMBASSADOR

"Fairmont offers an authentic commitment to wellness in each of its locations, which is why I am eager to partner with them," said Kylian Mbappé. "As an athlete, recovery and balance are crucial, and I experience this commitment during every stay. With Fairmont, it's possible to maintain your routine - even when traveling - without feeling forced."

The brand's new philosophy, conveyed in the campaign, reflects a broader expectation that wellness should be present, relevant, and easy to access for all. Along with the new premium Nike gear lending program, Fairmont offers travelers a breadth of well-being experiences while embracing the incredible destinations, cultures and communities in which they reside.

Claudia Kozma Kaplan, Chief Brand Officer, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, said, "Fairmont is thrilled to partner with Kylian Mbappé as the brand embarks on a systemic shift on how it delivers wellness. Today's luxury hotel guests are increasingly more aware of how they feel, how they perform, and how they recover. They are not always looking for high intensity or prescriptive programs, but for experiences that help them stay well and make better use of their time. The new campaign's 'No Excuses' tagline is inspired by Fairmont's promise that guests can effortlessly maintain their well-being routine while traveling, however they personally define it, be it for a guest with the discipline of an elite-athlete or someone who prefers a more leisurely amble by bicycle with friends."

Fairmont, a participating brand in ALL Accor, brings this concept to life across its diverse portfolio through a curated collection of experiences, services, and touchpoints that immerse guests in a seamless well-being journey from the moment they arrive, including offerings as wide ranging as cold immersion at Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise; forest therapy at Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge; hydrotherapy at Fairmont La Hacienda, Costa del Sol; paddleboarding near Fairmont Austin; copal cleansing at Fairmont Mayakoba; badminton or cricket at Fairmont Udaipur Palace; and an elevated bathhouse experience at Fairmont Hanoi.

Emma Darby, Global Vice President Spa & Wellness, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts adds, "Travel is no longer just a break. It is an opportunity to maintain rhythm, restore balance, and experience something that supports how our guests live. The world does not need more wellness spaces, it needs more space to be well. This coupled with experiences that only Fairmont can deliver, is redefining what wellness at Fairmont truly means."

"Wellness Without Walls" represents Fairmont's long-term commitment to elevating wellness across its global portfolio. The brand will continue to grow and evolve its offerings, introducing new experiences, partnerships, and expressions of this philosophy that believes every guest deserves to feel their very best, wherever in the world they are.

Images located HERE.

About Fairmont Hotels & Resorts

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is renowned for the international luxury hospitality brand's unrivalled portfolio of over 90 extraordinary hotels where grand moments of life, heartfelt pleasures and personal milestones are celebrated and remembered long after any visit. From grand hotels to urban retreats, since 1907 Fairmont has created magnificent, meaningful and unforgettable hotels, rich with character and deeply connected to the history, culture and community of its destinations – renowned addresses such as The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont Tokyo, Fairmont Golden Prague, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs in Canada, Fairmont Doha and Fairmont The Palm in Dubai. Fairmont hotels are the social epicenters of their cities—iconic gathering places where people, culture, and ideas converge. Famous for its engaging service, awe-inspiring public spaces, locally inspired cuisine, and iconic bars and lounges, Fairmont also takes great pride in its pioneering approach to hospitality and leadership in sustainability and responsible tourism practices. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,800 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL Accor, a booking platform and loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences. fairmont.com | all.com | group.accor.com

About ALL Accor

ALL Accor is a booking platform and loyalty programme embodying the Accor promise during and beyond the hotel stay. Through the ALL.com website and app, customers can access an unrivalled choice of stays from more than 45 Accor brands in 110 countries, always at the best price. The ALL Accor loyalty programme gives members access to a wide range of rewards, services and experiences, along with over 100 renowned partners. ALL Accor supports its members daily, enabling them to live their passions with over 7,000 events worldwide each year: local activities, chef masterclasses, major sports tournaments and the most eagerly awaited concerts. ALL Accor is the loyalty programme preferred by travellers.

Discover ALL Accor: ALL.com

SOURCE Fairmont Hotels & Resorts