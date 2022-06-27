FAIRMONT HOTELS & RESORTS ANNOUNCES GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP WITH MAKE-A-WISH®

"Fairmont and Make-A-Wish have enjoyed a wonderful relationship, hosting many families and their inspiring children for nearly twenty years," said Mansi Vagt, Global Brand Leader & Vice President Fairmont Brand, Accor . "Our hotels are known for being embedded into the fabric of their communities and the work this incredible organization does is very near and dear to our hearts. We have been honored to do more than just offer an exciting place to stay, and have worked with the fantastic teams at Make-A-Wish in many of our locations to create unique experiences that turn dreams into a reality for so many children. The magic of one wish can change a life and we're absolutely delighted to extend this important partnership to our Fairmont hotels globally."

Wishes Start Here will officially kick-off with a family celebration and launch of The Ultimate Kids' Playhouse on July 31st, 2022 at Fairmont Grand Del Mar, in San Diego. In recent years, one of the most favorite wishes by Make-A-Wish children is for a playhouse, and Fairmont, with its expertise in hospitality, has brought the concept to life on the grandest level. Earlier this year, Make-A-Wish children were invited to an ideation session at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, with a mission to design The Ultimate Kids' Playhouse. The result will be unveiled and opened for real-life fun and enjoyment at Fairmont Grand Del Mar. Guests will be invited to explore the custom-built Playhouse, designed entirely by kids, for kids. The Ultimate Kids' Playhouse includes all the dream elements that Make-A-Wish children wished for – such as oodles of building games, spiral slide, space for endless dancing and a beautiful living room filled with teddies.

The Ultimate Kids' Playhouse will remain on-site at Fairmont Grand Del Mar all summer, with tickets available to the public throughout August and September. All ticket proceeds will be donated directly to Make-A-Wish. The Ultimate Kids' Playhouse will move on to other Fairmont properties in major regions worldwide, allowing families everywhere to experience the magic.

"We are thrilled to have strengthened our partnership with Fairmont Hotels & Resorts and are excited by their renewed commitment to making an impact on our mission globally – to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses around the world," said Luciano Manzo, CEO of Make-A-Wish International. "For wish kids and their families, an amazing trip can be a transformative experience and the global Fairmont community is uniquely prepared to help make more wishes come true.''

With the goal of granting more than 500 wishes and donating €1 million over this three-year global partnership, Fairmont will introduce several fundraising events at hotels around the world to offer guests the opportunity to join them in their pledge to Make-A-Wish. In addition to The Ultimate Kids' Playhouse, other exciting initiatives will include pool parties for Make-A-Wish kids, 'Make a Friend' Play Dates with Fairmont guests, locals and Make-A-Wish children, and a dedicated 'Wish Dish' selection on menus that will include a donation to the foundation. Fairmont colleagues worldwide will also have the chance to contribute more ideas and provide direct support through ongoing events and fundraising activities.

"Team members across Accor are passionate about supporting children's causes and Fairmont has been continuously motivated by the tireless work of Make-A-Wish and the proven evidence that incorporating wishes as part of a child's medical plan provides hope and anticipation for the future," said Ralitza Iordanova, VP Global Brand Partnerships, Accor. "With so many wishes travel-related, we believe Fairmont can play a huge role in making wishes come true. Given the history between our two brands at many of our destinations, strengthening our relationship with Make-A-Wish by expanding it to the global level seems like a natural evolution and a perfect opportunity to make a meaningful impact among our communities worldwide."

Fairmont and Make-A-Wish began their work together almost 20 years ago. Fairmont originally initiated a program called Room at the Inn in 1993, offering complimentary room nights at its hotels across Canada, to families visiting loved ones in the hospital. This inspired a connection with Make-A-Wish and Fairmont Rooms From the Heart was introduced in 2003. Rooms From the Heart combined an annual donation and a series of wish granting that was supported by a network of colleagues volunteering for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

For the latest updates on Wishes Start Here program, please visit here .

About Fairmont

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is where the intimate equally coexists with the infinite – an unrivaled portfolio of more than 80 extraordinary hotels where grand moments of life, heartfelt pleasures and personal milestones are celebrated and remembered long after any visit. Since 1907, Fairmont has created magnificent, meaningful and unforgettable hotels, rich with character and deeply connected to the history, culture and community of its destinations – places such as The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs in Canada, Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai, and Fairmont The Palm in Dubai. Famous for its engaging service, awe-inspiring public spaces, locally inspired cuisine, and iconic bars and lounges, Fairmont also takes great pride in its pioneering approach to hospitality and leadership in sustainability and responsible tourism practices. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,300 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

fairmont.com | all.accor.com | group.accor.com

About Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in 1980, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, having granted more than 520,000 wishes in nearly 50 countries worldwide. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 32,000 volunteers around the globe, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. For more information about Make-A-Wish International, visit worldwish.org and for more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org .

SOURCE Fairmont Hotels & Resorts