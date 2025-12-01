FAIRMONT MAYAKOBA RINGS IN THE HOLIDAY SEASON WITH MAGICAL MOMENTS AND BESPOKE EXPERIENCES

RIVIERA MAYA, Mexico, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Fairmont Mayakoba, Riviera Maya's iconic beachfront retreat, transforms into an enchanting winter wonderland inviting guests to celebrate the festive season with joyful gatherings and seasonal wonders blending holiday traditions with Mexico's cultural heritage. Beginning December 19, the seaside sanctuary debuts an inspired program of family-friendly celebrations, culinary showcases, and a glowing Festive Village for a sophisticated escape of warmth, sparkle, and meaningful connection.

Christmas tree at Fairmont Mayakoba, Riviera Maya

Blending timeless Mexican traditions with modern holiday allure, Fairmont Mayakoba sets the scene for unforgettable moments from lively gatherings breaking piñatas to vibrant, musical experiences, set against pristine white sands and lush mangroves. The resort's Festive Village, open from December 19–30, anchors the celebrations with artisan-made treasures, gourmet bites, and nightly entertainment, inviting guests to wander, savor, and celebrate beneath the stars. Additional seasonal highlights include:

Christmas Tree Lighting: December 19 – Kick off the season with an enchanting tree lighting ceremony followed by an evening of live music, twinkling lights, and festive spirit at the opening of the Festive Village on Isla Lawn.

– Kick off the season with an enchanting tree lighting ceremony followed by an evening of live music, twinkling lights, and festive spirit at the opening of the Festive Village on Isla Lawn. New Beginnings Celebration: December 31 – Say goodbye to 2025 at 'Runway to 2026: 20 Years of Fairmont Mayakoba,' a glamorous soirée honoring the resort's milestone 20 th anniversary. Continue the evening at the adults-only New Year's Eve Party on Cielo Rooftop, featuring an open bar, celebrity DJ sets, luxe entertainment, and a sparkling midnight toast overlooking the serene mangroves and Caribbean shoreline.

– Say goodbye to 2025 at 'Runway to 2026: 20 Years of Fairmont Mayakoba,' a glamorous soirée honoring the resort's milestone 20 anniversary. Continue the evening at the adults-only New Year's Eve Party on Cielo Rooftop, featuring an open bar, celebrity DJ sets, luxe entertainment, and a sparkling midnight toast overlooking the serene mangroves and Caribbean shoreline. Día de Reyes Magos: January 6 – Honor the arrival of the three wise men with a heartwarming celebration of Mexican tradition, complete with Rosca de Reyes and festive family moments.

The resort's youngest guests will delight in daily holiday adventures at the celebrated Balam and Coatí Kids' Clubs, from nutcracker workshops and writing letters to Santa to crafting celebratory New Year's Eve headbands. Adults can unwind with seasonal rituals at Fairmont Spa & Wellness Center, including the Agave Soul Polish featuring local tequila and blue agave, or a purifying Temazcal Ritual, the ancient ceremony of cleansing and connection to close out the year with intention.

"The holidays at Fairmont Mayakoba are a time of connection, honoring traditions while creating treasured new memories with the people we cherish most," says Jacco Van Teeffelen, General Manager of Fairmont Mayakoba. "We invite our guests to slow down, embrace the richness of our heritage, and delight in the spirit of the season in a setting that inspires while still feeling like home."

Fairmont Mayakoba offers the perfect blend of festive joy, cultural richness, and luxurious escape. In 2026, the tropical paradise will celebrate its milestone 20th anniversary – marking the occasion with a year-long program of culinary creativity, thoughtful cultural experiences, and continued innovation in the heart of Riviera Maya.

For holiday reservations and more information, please contact Fairmont Mayakoba concierge or visit: https://www.fairmont-mayakoba.com/explore/festive/

About Fairmont Mayakoba, Riviera Maya

Nestled in the heart of the Riviera Maya, Mexico, the 401-room Fairmont Mayakoba is a AAA Five Diamond resort set on 45 acres, within a private luxury community. Surrounded by a lush mangrove forest intersected by water canals, the property offers over 46,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor meeting space, an energizing Fairmont Spa featuring 20 treatment rooms, and El Camaleón Golf Course, host to the first LIV Golf Tournament event in Mexico and first golf course to host the PGA Tournament outside the United States. A dedication to a green philosophy has earned Fairmont Mayakoba the Preferred by Nature verification among other eco-accolades. For reservations, call 1(800) 540 6088 or email [email protected] or visit fairmont.com/Mayakoba. Follow Fairmont Mayakoba on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

SOURCE Fairmont Mayakoba