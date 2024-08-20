FAIRMONT ORCHID IS THE ROMANTIC BACKDROP FOR TWO EPISODES OF THE HIT REALITY SERIES, "THE BACHELORETTE"

Tune in Monday, August 26th & Tuesday September 3rd, at 8/7c on ABC and stream next day on Hulu

KOHALA COAST, Hawaii, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Fairmont Orchid is the romantic backdrop for two episodes of "The Bachelorette." Situated along 32 oceanfront acres on the majestic black lava Kohala Coast of Hawaiʻi Island, the resort will serve as home for the group as they explore the breathtaking island of Hawaiʻi with the newest Bachelorette, Jenn Tran. These episodes of "The Bachelorette" will air Monday, August 26th and Tuesday, September 3rd, at 8/7c, on ABC and be available to stream next day on Hulu.

Located on 32 oceanfront acres along the pristine Kohala Coast of Hawai‘i Island, Fairmont Orchid is a 540 room, AAA Four Diamond luxury beachfront resort. (CNW Group/Fairmont Hotels & Resorts)

Jenn Tran is a sweet and compassionate woman who has dedicated her life to helping others and is currently studying to become a physician assistant. The bilingual Vietnamese beauty currently resides in Miami and is ready to find love with a man who's as reliable and thoughtful as she is. When she's not studying, Tran loves reading, paddleboarding and traveling whenever she has the chance.

"The Bachelorette" is a production of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Bennett Graebner, Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich, Tim Warner and Peter Gust serve as executive producers.

About Fairmont Orchid

Located on 32 oceanfront acres along the pristine Kohala Coast of Hawai'i Island, Fairmont Orchid is a 540 room, AAA Four Diamond luxury beachfront resort. This distinctive resort is complete with five highly acclaimed restaurants, the full-service Spa Without Walls, a 10,000 sq. ft. pool, championship tennis courts, and the 45-hole Mauna Lani Golf Course, all surrounded by ancient Hawaiian fish ponds and shelter caves, the historic Puako Petroglyph Preserve and the rich cultural heritage of aloha. Learn more at fairmontorchid.com.

