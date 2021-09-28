FAIR's Hold Their Feet to the Fire Radio Row 2021:

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In just eight months in office, the Biden-Harris administration has created an unprecedented border, immigration, national security, national health and humanitarian crisis along our southern border. On September 29 and 30, some 60 national and local talk radio hosts will gather in Washington, D.C., at the Federation for American Immigration Reform's (FAIR) 14th annual Hold Their Feet to the Fire radio row. The two-day event will focus on the Biden-Harris administration's failed immigration policies and the Schumer-Pelosi-led Congress to hold the administration accountable.

"The Biden-Harris administration has taken a torch to every aspect of U.S. policy and law, with disastrous results," said Bob Dane, executive director of FAIR. "The purpose of this year's Hold Their Feet to the Fire is to make sure that the administration and Congress feels the heat of the American public's overwhelming rejection of their reckless and politically-driven policies."

This year's Hold Their Feet to the Fire radio row will take place on the roof deck of 400 North Capitol Street, home to many of the nation's leading news organizations. Credentialed media are welcome to attend and speak to the dozens of radio hosts, members of Congress, immigration policy experts, law enforcement officials, and others who are participating.

When:

Wednesday, September 29 and Thursday, September 30 from 6:00 am until 9:00 pm.

Where:

The roof deck of 400 North Capitol Street on Capitol Hill. Look for signs in the lobby directing to a special reception desk. No RSVP required.

Who:

60 national and local talk radio hosts

Dozens of members of Congress

Former federal immigration enforcement officials

Dozens of sheriffs from across the country

Immigration policy experts

Angel families and border residents

Contacts:

Matthew Tragesser 412.916.3735, [email protected]

Ira Mehlman 213.700.0407, [email protected]

ABOUT FAIR

Founded in 1979, FAIR is the country's largest immigration reform group. With over 3 million members and supporters nationwide, FAIR fights for immigration policies that serve national interests, not special interests. FAIR believes that immigration reform must enhance national security, improve the economy, protect jobs, preserve our environment, and establish a rule of law that is recognized and enforced.

SOURCE Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)

