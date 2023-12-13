FAIRtax Act of 2023 HR 25 Appeared Before the House Ways and Means Tax Subcommittee

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FAIRtax Act of 2023 HR 25 appeared before the House Ways and Means Tax Subcommittee.

Americans for Fair Taxation President Steve Hayes appeared before the House Ways and Means Tax Subcommittee with four other witnesses at 2:00 p.m. Eastern, Wednesday, December 6, 2023. He delivered a five-minute oral testimony which can be found here. He and the other witnesses then responded to questions from the Members of the Subcommittee. 

Prior to the hearing Steve Hayes submitted written testimony as found at FAIRtax.org. The hearing was live streamed, and the hearing video recording can be found here. Note, at this site advance the video almost 16 minute to reach the 2:00 p.m. start time.

President Hayes commented after the hearing. "It is very encouraging that the Ways and Means Committee is recognizing and giving consideration to the FAIRtax Act of 2023, HR 25 as a viable alternative for real and true federal tax reform. The other witnesses testified about the great benefits of a lower corporate income tax and if that is true then the FAIRtax, which eliminates corporate and personal income taxes, will really make the economy grow—you can't get lower than Zero corporate taxes."

Learn more about the truth in taxation at fairtax.org. View the two-minute videos of "How it works" followed by the "Prebate". 

Florida Fair Tax Educational Association is a 501(c) (3) to inform and educate the citizens on alternatives to the current system of federal taxation based on the following principles: fairness, simplicity, transparency, pro-economic growth and revenue neutrality.

