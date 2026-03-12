Fairview Health Services Selects Workday to Modernize HR, Finance, and Supply Chain on One AI-Powered Platform

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), the enterprise AI platform for managing people, money, and agents, today announced that Fairview Health Services has selected Workday's full suite of AI-powered HR, finance, and supply chain solutions to replace its aging business systems and build a more modern, flexible platform for its people and patient community.

Fairview is launching a multi-year initiative to bring its core operational functions together onto a more modern platform. The shift will move Fairview's 34,000 employees to an intuitive, integrated experience that leverages unified data, AI insights, and consistent workflows.

"Fairview is investing in improvements across HR, finance, supply chain, and other core functions to strengthen the operational foundation that supports our people and the communities we serve," said Sabu Kallumpurathu Bose, vice president of digital transformation, Fairview Health Services. "This initiative brings more of our key processes onto a unified, modern platform — while continuing to rely on essential health record systems like Epic — to make work simpler, improve consistency, and create a future where it's easier for caregivers to stay focused on delivering exceptional care. As we modernize these functions, we're grounding our approach in strong governance, security, privacy, and human decision-making. AI-enabled tools, used responsibly, will support long-term financial sustainability and help us better serve our workforce and, ultimately, the patients who rely on us."

With Workday, Fairview plans to streamline how information flows across the organization while strengthening operations. Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) will centralize employee data and support more streamlined workforce processes. Workday Financial Management will provide a clearer view into the organization's resources and financial position. And by adopting Workday Supply Chain Management, Fairview will gain greater transparency and efficiency in the flow of supplies that support everyday clinical operations.

"Fairview isn't just upgrading technology—they're clearing space for their people to focus on what matters most," said Michael Hofherr, senior vice president and group general manager for industry, Workday. "With HR, finance, and supply chain running on a single system, work moves faster and decisions become easier, giving teams more time to support caregivers and patients."

Fairview joins a growing roster of leading healthcare systems choosing Workday to modernize how they work, underscoring Workday's momentum as the platform of choice for healthcare organizations seeking a more connected and human-centric way to work.

SOURCE Workday Inc.