New Integration Provides Bi-Directional, Zero-Copy Access Between AWS Data and AI Services, and Workday's HR and Finance Data

Workday Data Cloud Capabilities for AWS Customers Coming Soon in Early Access

LAS VEGAS, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday DevCon — Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), the enterprise AI platform for HR, finance, and IT, today announced that Workday Data Cloud will integrate with Amazon Web Services (AWS). With the new integration, developers have bi-directional zero-copy access to Workday's governed HR and finance data from the AWS tools and AI services they already use, without needing to build custom pipelines, duplicate data, or rebuild business logic from scratch. With this integration, Workday Data Lake, Workday Data Connect, and Workday Live Data Query will be available for AWS customers in early access soon.

Workday Announces Workday Data Cloud Integration with AWS, Giving Developers Direct Access to Workday's Governed Data Layer Speed Speed

"When developers build systems that touch people and money, they're wiring AI into high-stakes decisions where there's no room for error," said Gabe Monroy, chief technology officer, Workday. "By integrating Workday Data Cloud with AWS, customers get faster, safer AI built on data they already trust — and developers get to spend their time shipping products instead of on plumbing and permission rewrites."

Workday Data Cloud for AWS Customers

Through the new integration, Workday data will be available alongside the rest of an organization's data on AWS, governed, enriched with business context, and ready for AI workloads.

Developers can point AWS data and AI services, like Amazon Bedrock, directly at Workday's data layer, which carries the business definitions, metric logic, and security context that agents need to return accurate, auditable results. Conversely, this integration enables developers building agents in Workday to now seamlessly access their data from AWS, augmenting decisions and impact within the flow of HR and finance.

Through Workday's Agent Gateway, AI agents built on AWS can securely access Workday payroll, benefits, and financial data with the same governance, permissions, and audit controls already in place for Workday-native agents. Developers can bring agents into production faster without having to rebuild the business logic that Workday already maintains.

"The most impactful AI is built on data that already carries the context of how a business works," said Scott Liska, vice president, strategic accounts at AWS. "This integration with Workday Data Cloud means customers can put their HR and finance data to work across their AI applications on AWS without compromising on governance or speed to production."

The Workday Data Cloud integration with AWS joins existing integrations with Databricks, Google Cloud, Salesforce, and Snowflake to give customers even more ways to securely combine Workday's data with the tools they already use.

Workday Data Cloud Capabilities Now in Early Access

Workday Data Cloud, first announced at Workday Rising in September 2025, is now open to early adopter customers and will be available for AWS customers in early access soon. Developers can now securely connect and analyze HR and finance data in context with customer, market, and operational data. Three capabilities are available in early access, each addressing a different point in how developers work with HR and finance data.

Workday Data Lake provides a curated, unified view of Workday's HR and finance data, blended with third-party sources and layered with the semantic definitions that reflect how an organization actually works. It gives developers a single, trustworthy data foundation rather than raw tables that require manual interpretation.

Workday Data Connect makes that governed data available in the systems where developers already build. Using Apache Iceberg and a growing library of pre-built connectors, including the new AWS integration, it gives developers bi-directional, zero-copy access to Workday data from their preferred cloud and analytics tools, without shadow databases or brittle pipelines.

Workday Live Data Query delivers instant data access for applications and agents that require immediate insights. Developers query Workday directly through SQL via JDBC and Python, getting near real-time access to workforce and financial data. This allows systems to act instantly on what is happening across the business at this moment.

Workday's permission model, business logic, and audit controls travel with the data across all these capabilities. Agents don't have to infer what a metric means or reconstruct who has access to what because that context is part of the data itself. For AI operating on HR and finance decisions, that's the difference between an agent that can be trusted and one that has to be watched.

Availability

Workday Data Connect, Workday Live Data Query, and Workday Data Lake are now available to early adopter customers, with general availability planned for later this year. Workday's integration with AWS is underway, with additional capabilities rolling out through early access programs over the coming quarters.

For More Information

Explore the three paths to build AI apps and agents with Workday, without giving up control or safety.

Read how Workday Build is now agent-ready, empowering developers to build, connect, and verify AI agents for HR, finance, and IT.

Learn how Agent Passport gives developers verifiable, standards-based control over internal and third-party AI agents.

About Workday

Workday operates at the heart of the enterprise – HR, finance, and IT – where the margin for error is effectively zero. By tightly coupling AI with the context, guardrails, and trusted processes that run the business, Workday goes beyond AI that assists work to agents that do the work and drive measurable outcomes. More than 11,500 organizations worldwide, including more than 65% of the Fortune 500, trust Workday to deliver. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.

© 2026 Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Workday's plans, beliefs, and expectations. These forward-looking statements are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. If the risks materialize, assumptions prove incorrect, or we experience unexpected changes in circumstances, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely on any forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent report on Form 10-Q or Form 10-K and other reports that we have filed and will file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

SOURCE Workday Inc.