Fairview Microwave Debuts New RF Loads with 1.85mm, 2.4mm, 2.92mm, 3.5mm, SMP and SMPM Connectors

Fairview Microwave's new RF loads provide a maximum power of 1 watt and connector options that include 1.85mm, 2.4mm, 2.92mm, 3.5mm, SMP and SMPM. They are ideal for terminating multicoupling devices, coax cables and test equipment across a variety of applications. Additional features include male and female connector combinations and models with or without chains. These RF loads cover 18 GHz, 27 GHz, 34.5 GHz, 40 GHz, 50 GHz and 67 GHz frequencies and provide excellent VSWR performance as low as 1.15:1.

"Our new line of RF loads offers our customers a wider range of choices to address higher frequency applications. With this expansion, we are able to deliver a solution for every application with same-day shipping," said Steven Pong, Product Line Manager.

Fairview Microwave's new high frequency RF loads are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

For inquiries, Fairview Microwave can be contacted at +1-972-649-6678.



