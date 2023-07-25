Fairview Microwave Debuts State-of-the-Art Ultra-Wideband Bias Tees

News provided by

Fairview Microwave Inc.

25 Jul, 2023, 10:17 ET

Enhancing the Integration of DC and RF Signals with Unparalleled Frequency Spectrum

IRVINE, Calif., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter-wave components, has just unveiled its latest innovation, ultra-wideband bias tees, enhancing the fluid application of DC and RF signals in electronic devices.

Continue Reading
Fairview's new ultra-wideband bias tees offer a frequency range of 50 kHz to 110 GHz.
Fairview's new ultra-wideband bias tees offer a frequency range of 50 kHz to 110 GHz.

The bias tees, available immediately, establish the DC bias point of electronic components without interfering with their performance. They command a sweeping frequency range from 50 kHz to a massive 110 GHz, accommodating a broad spectrum of applications to meet customers' diverse needs.

A testament to Fairview Microwave's commitment to flexibility, the bias tees accommodate both male and female W1 RF connector configurations, as well as an SMC male DC connector. They showcase robustness with compact, durable aluminum encasements that confidently meet the MIL-STD-202F tests for thermal shock, mechanical shock and vibration.

The bias tees promise not just proficient DC biasing courtesy of the SMC connector but also exhibit metrology-grade quality. With their sturdy mechanical designs and W1 1 mm connectors, they ensure reduced signal interference, low insertion loss and superior return-loss characteristics.

Fairview Microwave remains steadfast in its commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability. Upon launch, the ultra-wideband bias tees are compliant with the RoHS, adhering to the Restriction of Hazardous Substances directive.

"This product melds leading-edge technology with a sustainable approach, said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "Our ultra-wideband bias tees exemplify our dedication to superior quality and customer service and our commitment to making a positive contribution to the environment."

Fairview's new ultra-wideband bias tees are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. It brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite Electronics is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

Press Contact:
Peter McNeil
Fairview Microwave
17792 Fitch
Irvine, Calif. 92614
+1 (978) 682-6936

SOURCE Fairview Microwave Inc.

Also from this source

Fairview Microwave Releases New Line of AC-Powered Low-Noise Amplifiers

Fairview Microwave Unveils Commercial Marine-Grade RF Antennas with Full-Spectrum Connectivity

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.