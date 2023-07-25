Fairview Microwave Debuts State-of-the-Art Ultra-Wideband Bias Tees

Enhancing the Integration of DC and RF Signals with Unparalleled Frequency Spectrum

IRVINE, Calif., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter-wave components, has just unveiled its latest innovation, ultra-wideband bias tees, enhancing the fluid application of DC and RF signals in electronic devices.

Fairview's new ultra-wideband bias tees offer a frequency range of 50 kHz to 110 GHz.

The bias tees, available immediately, establish the DC bias point of electronic components without interfering with their performance. They command a sweeping frequency range from 50 kHz to a massive 110 GHz, accommodating a broad spectrum of applications to meet customers' diverse needs.

A testament to Fairview Microwave's commitment to flexibility, the bias tees accommodate both male and female W1 RF connector configurations, as well as an SMC male DC connector. They showcase robustness with compact, durable aluminum encasements that confidently meet the MIL-STD-202F tests for thermal shock, mechanical shock and vibration.

The bias tees promise not just proficient DC biasing courtesy of the SMC connector but also exhibit metrology-grade quality. With their sturdy mechanical designs and W1 1 mm connectors, they ensure reduced signal interference, low insertion loss and superior return-loss characteristics.

Fairview Microwave remains steadfast in its commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability. Upon launch, the ultra-wideband bias tees are compliant with the RoHS, adhering to the Restriction of Hazardous Substances directive.

"This product melds leading-edge technology with a sustainable approach, said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "Our ultra-wideband bias tees exemplify our dedication to superior quality and customer service and our commitment to making a positive contribution to the environment."

Fairview's new ultra-wideband bias tees are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. It brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite Electronics is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

Fairview Microwave

17792 Fitch

Irvine, Calif. 92614

+1 (978) 682-6936

SOURCE Fairview Microwave Inc.