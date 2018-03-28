Fairview Microwave Introduces New E and W-Band PIN Diode Waveguide Switches

Fairview's four new PIN diode waveguide switches feature fully integrated WR10 and WR12 waveguide ports that support a UG387/U flange and cover E-band (60 to 90 GHz) and W-band (75 to 110 GHz) frequencies. These designs utilize high-performance GaAs beam-lead diodes and low-loss Fin-line technology, resulting in exceptional performance of 4 dB typical insertion loss, 25 dB of isolation and fast switching speed of < 300 nsec. Fully integrated TTL driver circuitry with an SMA connector control port provides ease of use. All of these waveguide PIN diode switch models require a dual voltage bias of +5/-5 Vdc and have a maximum rated CW input power level of 0.5 dBm. Rugged MIL-grade compact package configurations integrate both switch and control packaging and offer maximum performance and reliability over a full temperature range of -55°C to +85°C.

"Fairview's attractive series of millimeter-wave SPST and SPDT PIN diode switches offers desirable broadband performance that covers popular E and W-band frequencies up to 110 GHz in compact rugged packages with fully integrated WR10 and WR12 waveguide ports and innovative TTL driver circuitry. These waveguide switches usually command long lead-times, but Fairview has four different models available off-the-shelf and ready for delivery," said Tim Galla, Product Manager.

Fairview's new E and W-band PIN diode waveguide switches are in stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity. For detailed information on these products, please visit https://www.fairviewmicrowave.com/rf-products/e-and-w-band-waveguide-pin-diode-switches.html.

For inquiries, Fairview can be contacted at +1-972-649-6678.

