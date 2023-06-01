Fairview Microwave Launches New Ruggedized Electromechanical Relay Switches

New Ruggedized Electromechanical Switches Offer Robust, Reliable RF Signal Routing

IRVINE, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter-wave components, has launched a new series of ruggedized electromechanical relay switches for reliable RF signal routing in critical applications across various market bands, from DC up to 40 GHz.

Fairview's new ruggedized electromechanical switches offer robust, reliable RF signal routing.

The newly launched series includes 40 different switch models and configurations, all in stock and ready to ship with no minimum order quantities. They are suitable for multiple market bands, including L, S, C, X, Ku and K, enabling versatile application possibilities and broad frequency coverage.

Notably, the switches are IP64 compliant with a Level 1 moisture seal, making them ideal for customers who face outdoor environments or moisture exposure in testing. This rugged design ensures durability and reliability in various environments.

The series also boasts exceptional performance with insertion loss as low as 0.15 dB (typical) and isolation levels as high as 90 dB, providing outstanding signal integrity and minimizing signal degradation. They are also equipped with versatile actuator options, including latching, failsafe or normally open actuators, and are compatible with TTL logic.

The high-power capability of these switches is another standout feature. They can handle power up to 160 watts continuous wave (CW) at 1 MHz, delivering reliable performance even under demanding conditions.

The ruggedized electromechanical relay switches come in compact, military-grade, coaxial package designs with SMA, 2.92 mm, TNC or N-Type connectors, depending on the frequency band.

"Our focus is always on providing our customers with robust, reliable and ready-to-ship solutions that meet their unique needs. This new product line delivers on all fronts," said Kevin Hietpas, Product Line Manager.

Fairview's new ruggedized electromechanical relay switches are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, contact Fairview Microwave at +1-949-261-1920.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview Microwave offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

