Fairview Microwave Launches New Ruggedized Electromechanical Relay Switches

News provided by

Fairview Microwave Inc.

01 Jun, 2023, 14:17 ET

New Ruggedized Electromechanical Switches Offer Robust, Reliable RF Signal Routing

IRVINE, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter-wave components, has launched a new series of ruggedized electromechanical relay switches for reliable RF signal routing in critical applications across various market bands, from DC up to 40 GHz.

Continue Reading
Fairview's new ruggedized electromechanical switches offer robust, reliable RF signal routing.
Fairview's new ruggedized electromechanical switches offer robust, reliable RF signal routing.

The newly launched series includes 40 different switch models and configurations, all in stock and ready to ship with no minimum order quantities. They are suitable for multiple market bands, including L, S, C, X, Ku and K, enabling versatile application possibilities and broad frequency coverage.

Notably, the switches are IP64 compliant with a Level 1 moisture seal, making them ideal for customers who face outdoor environments or moisture exposure in testing. This rugged design ensures durability and reliability in various environments.

The series also boasts exceptional performance with insertion loss as low as 0.15 dB (typical) and isolation levels as high as 90 dB, providing outstanding signal integrity and minimizing signal degradation. They are also equipped with versatile actuator options, including latching, failsafe or normally open actuators, and are compatible with TTL logic.

The high-power capability of these switches is another standout feature. They can handle power up to 160 watts continuous wave (CW) at 1 MHz, delivering reliable performance even under demanding conditions.

The ruggedized electromechanical relay switches come in compact, military-grade, coaxial package designs with SMA, 2.92 mm, TNC or N-Type connectors, depending on the frequency band.

"Our focus is always on providing our customers with robust, reliable and ready-to-ship solutions that meet their unique needs. This new product line delivers on all fronts," said Kevin Hietpas, Product Line Manager.

Fairview's new ruggedized electromechanical relay switches are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, contact Fairview Microwave at +1-949-261-1920.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview Microwave offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

Press Contact:
Peter McNeil
Fairview Microwave
17792 Fitch
Irvine, Calif. 92614
(978) 682-6936

SOURCE Fairview Microwave Inc.

Also from this source

Fairview Microwave Launches Waveguide Power Amplifiers Covering High mm-Wave Frequency Bands

Fairview Microwave Offers Variable Phase Shifters, Continuously Variable Attenuators and Step Attenuators

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.