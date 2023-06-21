Fairview Microwave Launches New Test and Measurement Waveguide Antennas

New TAA-Compliant Test and Measurement Antennas Cover Frequencies from 2.6 to 12.4 GHz

IRVINE, Calif., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter-wave components, has announced a new range of test and measurement antennas catering to a diverse set of applications such as lab usage, microwave radio systems and antenna measurements.

Fairview's new TAA-compliant test and measurement antennas cover frequencies from 2.6 to 12.4 GHz.
These test and measurement waveguide antennas provide an exceptional frequency range spanning from 2.6 GHz to 12.4 GHz, making them a versatile solution for various applications. Additionally, they are equipped with rectangular waveguide interfaces including WR-90, WR-112, WR-137, WR-159, WR-187, WR-229 and WR-284. With nominal gains ranging from 10 dBi to 20 dBi, these antennas are tailored to meet the specific requirements of different use cases.

These test and measurement antennas conform to TAA regulations and are manufactured in the United States, ensuring their quality and reliability. Furthermore, they are available in a variety of sizes and feature a CPRG flange for hassle-free installation.

"Our latest range of test and measurement antennas provides an exceptional solution for those seeking to evaluate and enhance their wireless systems or antennas," said Kevin Hietpas, Product Line Manager.

Fairview's new test and measurement antennas are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, call +1-949-261-1920.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite Electronics is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

Press Contact:
Peter McNeil
Fairview Microwave
17792 Fitch
Irvine, Calif. 92614
(978) 682-6936

SOURCE Fairview Microwave Inc.

