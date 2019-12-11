Fairview Microwave Releases New Series of RF Surge Protectors Featuring 4.3-10 Connectors

Fairview's new RF surge protectors are offered with either male-to-female or male-to-male 4.3-10 connectors. This product line features low insertion loss, maximum input power as high as 500W and multi-strike capability. It also boasts VSWR as low as 1.12:1, a surge current rating of 20kA and the lowest let-through energy in the industry. Plus, the models in this line have a waterproof IP67 rating and are CE & RoHS compliant.

"Our new 4.3-10 RF surge protectors were made to protect sensitive hardware and maintain high RF performance with a proprietary surge technology that supports fast responses to lightning and power surges. Plus, this entire product line is available off-the-shelf with same-day shipping and no minimum order quantity," explains Dan Rebeck, Product Line Manager.

Fairview's new 4.3-10 coaxial lightning and surge protectors are in-stock and ready for immediate shipment.

For inquiries, Fairview Microwave can be contacted at +1-972-649-6678.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview Microwave offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015 certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMe Cables and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

Fairview Microwave

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA 92614

(978) 682-6936

SOURCE Fairview Microwave Inc.

