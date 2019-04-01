Fairview Microwave Releases New Series of Waveguide-to-Waveguide Transitions that Deliver Minimal Loss and VSWR as Low as 1.08:1

Fairview's new waveguide-to-waveguide transition series consists of 23 unique models utilizing a range of waveguide sizes and frequencies. This product line allows for smooth transitions between different waveguide sizes with minimal loss and VSWR as low as 1.08:1. Waveguide sizes in this line range from WR-10 to WR-137. They are offered with UG-style square cover and round cover flanges, CPRG-style or UBR-style flanges.

"These new waveguide transitions are ideal for systems that utilize varying waveguide sizes and frequencies. They allow for proper transitions that result in the least amount of signal loss and the ability to make seamless transitions from one waveguide to another," said Steven Pong, Product Line Manager.

These new waveguide transitions are made of rugged, gold-plated or painted brass, depending on the model. Mechanical lengths of these adapters range from 1 to 6 inches. All models are REACH and RoHS compliant.

Fairview Microwave's new waveguide-to-waveguide transitions are in stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity.

For detailed information on these products, please visit https://fairviewmicrowave.com/rf-products/waveguide-to-waveguide-transitions.html?utm_source=Fairview-Microwave&utm_medium=Press-Release&utm_campaign=Waveguide-To-Waveguide-Transitions-2019

For inquiries, Fairview Microwave can be contacted at +1-972-649-6678.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

Fairview Microwave

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA 92614

(978) 682-6936

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview Microwave offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2008 certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite Electronics is a leading global supplier of electronic components serving the urgent needs of engineers through a family of highly recognized and trusted brands. Our portfolio brands are specialists within their respective product set, offering broad inventories of engineering-grade product, paired with expert technical support and same-day shipping. Over 100,000 customers across a diverse set of markets rely upon Infinite Electronics to stock and reliably ship urgently needed products every day.

SOURCE Fairview Microwave Inc.