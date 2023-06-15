Fairview Microwave Unveils New Line of High-Performance Diplexers

Fairview Microwave Inc.

15 Jun, 2023, 10:17 ET

New Diplexers Bridge the Gap in Frequency Management

IRVINE, Calif., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter-wave components, has announced the launch of a new series of diplexers. The products offer simultaneous transmission and reception of signals on different frequency bands. They are designed to cater to a wide spectrum of end-user applications, including UHF/VHF, cable TV, FM and data transmission.

Fairview's new diplexers are ideal for UHF/VHF, cable TV, FM, data transmission and other applications.
Engineered with a 75-ohm impedance and F-type connectorized designs, these diplexers offer exceptional performance across various low-pass and high-pass frequency bands.

They come equipped with several unique features. They deliver outstanding insertion loss and VSWR performances for efficient signal transmission and reception.

The pass bands of the diplexers cover a diverse array of application frequency ranges, such as MSO applications, FM bands, UHF/VHF bands and satellite TV bands. The F-type female connectorized designs offer easy and secure connections, and their high out-of-band rejections significantly enhance their performance.

"With the immediate availability and superior performance of our new diplexers, we are giving our customers a significant competitive edge in their respective markets. At Fairview, our mission has always been to exceed our customers' expectations, and with these diplexers, we believe we have done just that," said Steven Pong, Product Line Manager.

Fairview's new diplexers are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, call +1-949-261-1920.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview Microwave offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite Electronics is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

