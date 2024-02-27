Fairview Microwave Unveils RF Fixed Attenuators and Terminations Up to 26 GHz

News provided by

Fairview Microwave Inc.

27 Feb, 2024, 10:17 ET

Advanced Attenuators and Terminations Offer Superior RF Solutions

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced the launch of its latest product line: RF fixed attenuators and terminations with an operational frequency reaching up to 26 GHz.

Fairview's new RF fixed attenuators and terminations come in a variety of attenuation levels, from 1 dB to 30 dB.
These components, with SMA connectorized designs, are engineered to set new standards in the realm of high-frequency performance. The product range includes attenuators and terminations with maximum power ratings that scale from 2 watts to an impressive 20 watts, ensuring a match for a variety of power requirements in sophisticated RF systems.

These components are a testament to Fairview's commitment to quality and precision. The SMA connectorized designs guarantee consistent performance, a hallmark of the universally recognized connectors. The attenuators come in a wide array of attenuation levels, including 1 to 10 dB, 20 dB, and 30dB, providing unparalleled flexibility for signal conditioning across diverse applications.

The terminations are equally robust, with power ratings at 5, 10 and 20 watts, built to handle substantial power levels and ensure both reliability and longevity. This offering is significant as very few suppliers in the market cater to such niche requirements, especially for models above 5 watts where Fairview Microwave stands unrivaled.

"Our latest RF fixed attenuators and terminations exceed the market's expectations for performance, reliability and availability," said Product Line Manager Steven Pong. "As the industry evolves, Fairview Microwave continues to lead the way, delivering solutions that are catalysts for innovation in RF and microwave technology."

Fairview's RF fixed attenuators and terminations are in stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity. For inquiries, please call +1 (972) 649-6678.

About Fairview Microwave: 

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite has a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. Its brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for their customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

Press Contact:
Peter McNeil
Fairview Microwave
17792 Fitch
Irvine, Calif. 92614
+1 (978) 682-6936

SOURCE Fairview Microwave Inc.

