Fairway Cares Celebrates Its 8th Birthday Having Delivered More Than 13,000 Care Packages

MADISON, Wis., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairway Cares, a non-profit organization operated and funded by Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, today celebrates eight years since it was formed on December 5, 2016.

Fairway Cares was created to provide support to those connected to the Fairway family who are suffering critical illness, have sustained a physical trauma, or have lost a loved one. The primary focus of Fairway Cares is to assemble personalized care packages tailored to each recipient's situation.

A typical care package assembled by Fairway Cares

"Our care packages typically contain a blanket for warmth, a water vessel, books of encouragement, puzzles and games, high-end toiletry items, a warmie bear, and other items depending on the individual needs," said Sherri Anderson, the CEO of Fairway Cares. "And each care package includes a handwritten, personalized note for each recipient, making them feel extra special. We've been told countless times by recipients that the care packages have given them hope at a moment when they were truly at their lowest point emotionally and physically, so we know how impactful our efforts are."

Since its birth in 2016, Fairway Cares has delivered more than 13,000 of these care packages to people in need. Typically, more than half the packages go to families who have suffered a loss, a bit more than a third go to people experiencing illness, and the rest go to those dealing with trauma or mental health issues.

Fairway Cares has also distributed more than 2,000 financial grants to individuals and families in need. Fairway Cares also oversees numerous initiatives and fundraising efforts such as Pacing For Packages, Breast Cancer Journey, and the Young At Art contest. More information can be found at fairwaycares.org.

"Fairway Cares is funded by donations from Fairway employees, and the group's work is largely made possible through volunteers who pitch in with their time and effort," said Steve Jacobson, the CEO of Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation. "Even my 86-year-old mom hand knits prayer shawls that are included in some of the care packages! This non-profit shows the true purpose of Fairway – to find ways to help those in need in our communities."

