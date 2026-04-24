Fairway Home Mortgage Earns Prestigious USA TODAY Top Workplaces Award For 6th Consecutive Year

Fairway CEO Steve Jacobson Named #1 Leadership Award Winner of Companies With 2500+ Employees

MADISON, Wis., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairway Home Mortgage announced that it has earned the prestigious 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces award. This is the sixth year in a row Fairway achieved this honor.

L-R: Steve Jacobson, Autumn Lane, Lora Lamb, Deb Applegate, Dan Richards

The award honors organizations with 150 or more employees that have created exceptional, people-first cultures. This year, more than 40,500 organizations were invited to participate. The winners are recognized for their commitment to fostering a workplace environment that values employee listening and engagement. USA TODAY showcased the winners at the National Awards Summit in Nashville. Watch the video of the event here.

"Being recognized with this award reflects Fairway's commitment to bringing our people together face-to-face," said Fairway's CEO and Founder Steve Jacobson. "Companies are better when their people are around each other. People need each other and they learn from each other, and we're very intentional about creating opportunities for in-person collaboration at Fairway."

Jacobson demonstrated that in-person collaboration when he traveled to Knoxville this week with Fairway Senior Vice President Dan Richards to spend time with one of Fairway's branches and their local real estate partners. "We engaged in real conversations about the market, discussed what people are seeing on the ground, and talked about how Fairway keeps showing up for clients," said Richards. "It's a reflection of the same hands-on approach that has defined Fairway's culture for more than two decades."

"To be named a Top Workplace for six consecutive years speaks to Fairway's leadership, our mindset, and the empowerment of our staff," said Fairway's Chief People and Engagement Officer Julie Fry. "Our strength isn't just what we offer employees. What sets a top workplace apart is the daily commitment to people—prioritizing connection, valuing contributions, and creating an environment where employees feel energized to serve because they feel valued first."

The winners are determined by authentic employee feedback captured through a confidential survey conducted by Energage, the HR research and technology company behind the Top Workplaces program since 2006. The results are calculated based on employee responses to statements about Workplace Experience Themes, which are proven indicators of high performance.

"Earning a USA TODAY Top Workplaces award is a testament to an organization's credibility and commitment to a people-first culture," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "This award, driven by real employee feedback, is more than just a recognition — it's proof that your employees believe in the organization and its leadership. Job seekers and customers look for this trusted badge of credibility and excellence. It signals a company that values its people, and that kind of culture resonates in today's competitive market"

About Fairway Home Mortgage

Madison, WI- and Carrollton, TX-based Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (NMLS #2289) is a full-service mortgage lender licensed in all 50 states. Fairway is the #2 overall retail lender in the U.S.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and the results from 30 million employees surveyed across more than 80,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

SOURCE Fairway Home Mortgage