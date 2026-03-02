Fairway Home Mortgage Promotes Holly Mattson

Fairway Veteran Brings 32 Years of Mortgage Experience to New Role of Co-President of Recruiting

MADISON, Wis., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairway Home Mortgage announced today that Holly Mattson is being promoted to the position of Co-President of Recruiting where she will oversee Fairway's efforts to onboard top mortgage producers.

"Holly brings a passion and energy to this role that will help us usher in the next generation of loan officers that are looking for the support and technology to grow," said David Lazowski, Fairway's President of Recruiting and Growth. "Holly brings a deep understanding of the mortgage space in general, and specifically of Fairway and its core values."

Fairway's Co-President of Recruiting Holly Mattson

Mattson is in her 11th year with Fairway and 32nd year overall in the mortgage business. She previously served as Fairway's VP of TPO Production, VP of Branch Business Development, and SVP of Sales and Recruiting. As Fairway's top internal recruiter, Mattson and her team saw 174 loan originators return to Fairway last year after stints with other mortgage companies.

"I am looking forward to helping expand Fairway's market share by connecting with originators looking for a place that will help grow their business through tech and unmatched support," said Mattson. "This move will also open the way for even further development of Fairway's affinity projects."

Over the past year, Fairway Home Mortgage has launched an eco-system under the home.com umbrella including Fairway Home Insurance, Fairway Home Connect, and the Made For Home credit card. These initiatives, overseen by David Lazowski, offer originators the opportunity to increase their revenue streams while increasing borrowers' connection to loan officers.

About Fairway Home Mortgage

Madison, WI- and Carrollton, TX-based Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (NMLS #2289) is a full-service mortgage lender licensed in all 50 states. Fairway is the #2 overall retail lender in the U.S.

