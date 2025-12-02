Fairway Home Mortgage Reminds Teammates to Take Part in Giving Tuesday

Fairway Encourages Employees to Pause the Consumerism of the Holiday Season on December 2nd and Give Back Through Donations and Volunteering

MADISON, Wis., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairway Home Mortgage is encouraging its employees to take time during the busy holiday shopping season to participate in Giving Tuesday. Since 2012, the first Tuesday following Thanksgiving has been recognized as a global day of generosity, created as a way to counter the commercialism of Black Friday and Cyber Monday by encouraging people to give back through donations, volunteering, or acts of kindness.

Fairway Home Mortgage encourages its employees to donate time and financial resources to organizations helping those in need. "Giving Tuesday is a counterweight to shopping days like Black Friday," said Fairway's Chief Human Resources Officer Julie Fry. "It's an opportunity for our teammates to remember and contribute to the nonprofits and organizations we have within Fairway that help people in need, both through volunteering and by giving money." Fairway has two non-profits that depend on employee contributions for funding.

The American Warrior Initiative (AWI) is a non-profit organization that supports veterans, active-duty military, and first responders through charitable giving, education, and community outreach. One of AWI's most impactful efforts is providing trained Service Dogs to veterans in need of their companionship. As a result of AWI's work, over the last nine years 435 Service Dogs have been provided to those who have served our country.

Fairway Cares is another non-profit of Fairway that provides support to Fairway employees, their families, and their communities during difficult times such as critical illness, physical trauma, or loss of a loved one. Over the course of its existence, Fairway Cares has sent nearly 15,000 care packages and more than 2,200 financial grants to families in need. In 2025 alone, more than 1,400 care packages and 200 financial grants have been distributed. Over the last sixteen months, Fairway employees have also raised and delivered more than 2,000 Fairway Cares bears to children's hospitals, memory care facilities, and treatment centers in 17 states.

"Mortgages are what we do, not who we are," said Steve Jacobson, the CEO and Founder of Fairway. "Ultimately, we do the mortgages so we can support our nonprofits and other organizations that help people in need who live in the communities we serve. That's who we are. And Giving Tuesday is a great time to demonstrate that support."

Fairway and its employees also donated significantly to disaster relief in 2025 including a $1,000,000 contribution following catastrophic flooding in Texas in July. Fairway also supports various food banks, drug treatment centers and other non-profits across the country. Nonprofits depend on Giving Tuesday to raise critical year-end funds; it's one of the biggest donation days of the year for charities. To find out more about opportunities to give at Fairway, click on Fairway In The Community for more information.

