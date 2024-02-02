Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation Announces Changes to Wholesale Department

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation today announced a restructuring involving its Wholesale Mortgage Department.

Fairway is pivoting the company's business model to 100% retail originations. With this move Fairway's Wholesale platform will cease. "The people who have run Fairway's Wholesale Department are some of the most talented, humble people in the business and will be a huge value add at their next mortgage home," said Fairway CEO and Founder Steve Jacobson. "We want to thank our entire amazing Wholesale team for its dedication and professionalism over the years. We are simply making a business shift, nothing more, nothing less, in order to focus on our core business to ensure that we continue providing the best customer experience going forward."

Fairway is America's #2 retail mortgage lender overall and was named #1 for customer satisfaction among mortgage origination companies in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Mortgage Origination Satisfaction Study. This list is entirely based on client feedback collected by the independent research firm.

About Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp.

Madison, WI- and Carrollton, TX-based Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (NMLS #2289) is a full-service mortgage lender with branches in all 50 states. Fairway is the #2 overall retail lender in the U.S. and was the #1 ranked mortgage origination company for borrower satisfaction in 2023 by J.D. Power.

SOURCE Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation