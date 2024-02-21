Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation Announces Major Investments in Reverse Mortgage Division

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, a leading national mortgage lender, is excited to unveil three significant initiatives aimed at bolstering its reverse mortgage business. These strategic investments underscore Fairway's commitment to innovation, growth, and leadership in the reverse mortgage market, marking a newsworthy leap forward for the company and the industry.

Rejoining the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association (NRMLA): Fairway is renewing its membership with NRMLA, a move that symbolizes its dedication to staying at the forefront of reverse mortgage best practices and regulatory standards. This partnership underscores Fairway's commitment to the highest levels of professionalism and ethics in serving senior homeowners.



Leadership Expansion with Dan Ventura : Recognizing the importance of experienced and practical leadership, Fairway has appointed Dan Ventura as President of Reverse Lending. Ventura, a seasoned veteran in the mortgage industry and within Fairway, is tasked with steering the reverse division towards unprecedented growth and operational excellence. His expanded role is pivotal to Fairway's strategic direction and success in the reverse mortgage space.



Strategic Plans to Dominate the HECM for Purchase Market: Building on being named #1 for customer satisfaction among mortgage origination companies in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Mortgage Origination Satisfaction Study, Fairway is implementing strategic plans to assert its leadership in the Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) for Purchase market. This initiative reflects Fairway's commitment to leveraging its award-winning service and extensive experience in the purchase market to meet the unique needs of retirees looking to buy homes, setting a new benchmark for excellence and innovation in the reverse mortgage sector.

Steve Jacobson, CEO of Fairway, emphasized the significance of these initiatives: "These strategic investments reflect our deep commitment to the future of our reverse mortgage business. We are not just participating in the market; we are leading it by example through innovation, leadership, and a firm dedication to our customers."

Fairway's initiatives underscore its investment in the future, aiming to redefine the reverse mortgage industry's standards. Through rejoining NRMLA, embracing Dan Ventura's leadership, and targeting the HECM for Purchase market, Fairway is setting a new course for success and customer satisfaction in the reverse mortgage space.

