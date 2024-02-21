Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation Announces Major Investments in Reverse Mortgage Division

News provided by

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

21 Feb, 2024, 11:11 ET

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, a leading national mortgage lender, is excited to unveil three significant initiatives aimed at bolstering its reverse mortgage business. These strategic investments underscore Fairway's commitment to innovation, growth, and leadership in the reverse mortgage market, marking a newsworthy leap forward for the company and the industry.

  1. Rejoining the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association (NRMLA): Fairway is renewing its membership with NRMLA, a move that symbolizes its dedication to staying at the forefront of reverse mortgage best practices and regulatory standards. This partnership underscores Fairway's commitment to the highest levels of professionalism and ethics in serving senior homeowners.

  2. Leadership Expansion with Dan Ventura: Recognizing the importance of experienced and practical leadership, Fairway has appointed Dan Ventura as President of Reverse Lending. Ventura, a seasoned veteran in the mortgage industry and within Fairway, is tasked with steering the reverse division towards unprecedented growth and operational excellence. His expanded role is pivotal to Fairway's strategic direction and success in the reverse mortgage space.

  3. Strategic Plans to Dominate the HECM for Purchase Market: Building on being named #1 for customer satisfaction among mortgage origination companies in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Mortgage Origination Satisfaction Study, Fairway is implementing strategic plans to assert its leadership in the Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) for Purchase market. This initiative reflects Fairway's commitment to leveraging its award-winning service and extensive experience in the purchase market to meet the unique needs of retirees looking to buy homes, setting a new benchmark for excellence and innovation in the reverse mortgage sector.

Steve Jacobson, CEO of Fairway, emphasized the significance of these initiatives: "These strategic investments reflect our deep commitment to the future of our reverse mortgage business. We are not just participating in the market; we are leading it by example through innovation, leadership, and a firm dedication to our customers."

Fairway's initiatives underscore its investment in the future, aiming to redefine the reverse mortgage industry's standards. Through rejoining NRMLA, embracing Dan Ventura's leadership, and targeting the HECM for Purchase market, Fairway is setting a new course for success and customer satisfaction in the reverse mortgage space.

About Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

Madison, WI- and Carrollton, TX-based Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (NMLS #2289) is a full-service mortgage lender with branches in all 50 states. Fairway is the #2 overall retail lender in the U.S. and was the #1 ranked mortgage origination company for borrower satisfaction in 2023 by J.D. Power. For more information, please visit fairway.com.

SOURCE Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

Also from this source

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. Announces Joy Knoch Promotion

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, named #1 for customer satisfaction among mortgage origination companies in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S....
Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation Announces Changes to Wholesale Department

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation Announces Changes to Wholesale Department

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation today announced a restructuring involving its Wholesale Mortgage Department. Fairway is pivoting the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.