Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation Announces Scholarship Program

MADISON, Wis., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, named #1 for customer satisfaction among mortgage origination companies in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Mortgage Origination Satisfaction Study, announced today that it has established a scholarship program to assist Fairway employees and children of employees to attend college or vocational/technical school.

The scholarship program was started in 2021 with awards initially granted to students attending school in the fall of 2022. "One of our ten Core Values is Fostering Growth and Knowledge," said Julie Fry, Fairway's Chief HR Officer. "So this was an easy decision to offer educational assistance supporting our employees and families. It's just one of many reasons Fairway employees have voted the company to be a USA Today Top Workplace for four years in a row."

Fairway has awarded 33 scholarships so far, and is set to award another 18 this year. $66,743 has been awarded and by the end of 2024, Fairway expects the total to be $103,175.

"It was rewarding to be recognized for my hard work in academics along with my participation in various activities throughout high school," said Sean Gillett who received a Fairway Scholarship in 2023. "Being awarded the scholarship allowed me to focus on improving strength and power in the pool on the University of Wisconsin - LaCrosse Swim and Dive Team and worry less about financially struggling my first year as a collegiate athlete!"

About Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp.

Madison, WI- and Carrollton, TX-based Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (NMLS #2289) is a full-service mortgage lender with branches in all 50 states. Fairway is the #2 overall retail lender in the U.S. and was the #1 ranked mortgage origination company for borrower satisfaction in 2023 by J.D. Power.

