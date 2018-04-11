Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation Manager Christine Jensen Earns Reverse Mortgage Designation

"Being one of 153 people nationwide to have achieved this milestone is a testament to my commitment to reverse mortgages," says Jensen. "The process involved to receive this professional designation was long and arduous and adds to the level of expertise maintained by myself and the firm."

An applicant must have a minimum of three years' experience originating reverse mortgages, or personally closed at least 50 loans; earned 12 continuing education credits; completed NRMLA's Ethic's Course; and must pass a comprehensive exam and background check.

Christine has spent over 35 years working in banking and finance. She has specialized in mortgage lending for the past 25 years, and serves as a reverse mortgage specialist for Fairway. Christine loves working with older customers, and is passionate helping her clients understand how to best utilize a reverse mortgage.

Fairway was ranked #4 in retail volume by Scotsman Guide in 2016, and #1 Best Place to Work by Mortgage Executive Magazine based on loan originator votes. FIMC closed over $21 billion in 2017. Fairway offers one of the industry's most robust portfolios, including a wide variety of home loan programs such as FHA loans, VA loans, conventional loans, reverse mortgages, down payment assistance programs and more.

