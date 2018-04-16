Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation Manager Kelly M. Phillips Ranked #2 in Best Lender List

Fairway Independent Mortgage was ranked #4 in retail volume by Scotsman Guide in 2016, and #1 Best Place to Work by Mortgage Executive Magazine based on loan originator votes. FIMC closed over $21 billion in 2017. Fairway offers one of the industry's most robust portfolios, including a wide variety of home loan programs such as FHA loans, VA loans, conventional loans, reverse mortgages, down payment assistance programs and more.

About Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation:

Founded in 1996 by Steve Jacobson, and named by a childhood best friend, colleague and forever member of the Fairway family, Randy Cross, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation is a mortgage lender headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin and Carrollton, Texas. The company has more 410 locations and 6700 employees nationwide. At Fairway, customer service is a way of life. Not only are we dedicated to finding great loan products and rates for our customers, we also offer some of the fastest turn times in the industry. Our goal is to act as a trusted advisor, providing highly personalized service and helping clients through every step of the loan process. It's all designed to exceed expectations, guarantee satisfaction and earn trust.

For more information, please dial 843-209-8805 or visit Kelly's website at www.yoursclender.com.

