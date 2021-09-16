Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Milwaukee Brewers Team Up to Donate a Service Dog to U.S. Army Veteran

Sievila joined the Army in 2004 as an infantryman and served in Iraq from 2006 to 2007. Following his deployment, Sievila was commissioned as a second lieutenant, and he eventually switched careers in the military and became a scout platoon leader. Sievila was medically discharged from service in 2015 and diagnosed with PTSD.

Sievila describes his return to civilian life as challenging and difficult and said that the feeling of isolation and depression created a lot of irritability and anger outbursts. Fortunately, that has changed since receiving his sponsored service dog, a Golden Retriever named Willard.

"Willard definitely brings up a lot of peace and joy to my life," Sievila said. "He's adorable and very friendly. He keeps me calm and the anger and the irritability that I was experiencing before just hasn't been there like it used to be, and that brings me a lot of hope for the future. The bond that he and I have already started to develop has been wonderful."

Wisconsin-based Fairway, a proud sponsor of the Milwaukee Brewers™, funds the non-profit American Warrior Initiative that has donated hundreds of service dogs to deserving veterans and active military members. "Our goal is to fund 100 service dogs in 2021," said Louise Thaxton, AWI director/co-founder and a Fairway branch manager. "We are grateful for the opportunity to continue to support our nation's veterans in their journey back to civilian life."

A video of the Fairway- Brewers™-AWI service dog donation can be found here .

Pictured L-R: Brandon Woodruff, Jonie Woodruff, Willard, Andrew Sievila,

