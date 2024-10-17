Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation Promotes David Lazowski

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, named #1 for customer satisfaction among mortgage origination companies in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Mortgage Origination Satisfaction Study, announced the promotion of David Lazowski to the position of President of National Recruiting and Growth.

In his 18th year at Fairway, Lazowski – known as "Laz" - has been a top loan originator, top Branch Manager, and a top Division Leader. In his new role as President of National Recruiting and Growth, Lazowski will continue to lead his team within Fairway, but will also be supporting Fairway's national growth through recruiting and other strategic initiatives.

"My passion for Fairway has never been higher! I understand what loan officers need to be successful at the ground level," said Lazowski. "My goal is to support Fairway's vision of making this the best place to work, and to give opportunities to others the same way opportunities were given to me."

"Laz is the consummate mortgage professional, and we are excited to support him in his new role," said Fairway CEO and Founder Steve Jacobson. "Being part of the Fairway family for almost two decades, Laz absolutely embodies Fairway's core values of humility and staying balanced."

About Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp.

Madison, WI- and Carrollton, TX-based Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (NMLS #2289) is a full-service mortgage lender licensed in all 50 states. Fairway is the #2 overall retail lender in the U.S. and was the #1 ranked mortgage origination company for borrower satisfaction in 2023 by J.D. Power.

