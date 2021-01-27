Fairway Independent Mortgage Helps Nearly 2,200 Utah Families in 2020

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, a top five nationwide mortgage lender, announced it helped nearly 2,200 families in Utah with their home financing needs last year.

"In 2020, we were incredibly pleased to see our 118 employees in Utah help the local residents achieve their home financing needs, despite the challenges presented by the pandemic," said Steve Jacobson, CEO of Fairway Independent Mortgage. "Our team in Utah is really tied to the community. They know the residents, the real estate agents and the homebuilders. This is a great example of 'Utah serving Utah.'"

Sharla Ellis, Fairway branch manager and senior loan advisor in Salt Lake City, said: "It's so rewarding to be seen as a trusted advisor in the communities we serve. Fairway really opens doors for us to help our neighbors achieve their goals. It's clear that Fairway loves and cares for our Utah borrowers."

One of the nation's largest mortgage lenders, Fairway produced nearly $66 billion in mortgages last year. Fairway Independent Mortgage is known for its wide selection of mortgage loans, competitive rates, fast turnaround times, personalized service and a supportive environment. Last year, Fairway topped National Mortgage News' Best Mortgage Companies to Work For list for the entire country.

"It's a pleasure to work for a company so dedicated to serving borrowers and the community," said Nick Smith, Fairway branch manager in Draper, "We work with all types of borrowers in Utah, from families looking for a vacation home near Utah's beautiful slopes to veterans to first-time homebuyers to retirees looking to downsize, as well as those seeking to refinance, and we treat every customer like family."

A video about how Fairway helps the people of Utah with home financing may be viewed here.

About Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (NMLS #2289) is a full-service mortgage lender with a wide array of innovative products that help make homeownership more affordable with the speed and service its clients deserve. Fairway is dedicated to finding great mortgage options and providing some of the fastest turn times for its borrowers. We strive to exceed expectations, guarantee satisfaction and earn trust.

