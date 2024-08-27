Fairway Mortgage Announces Upcoming Elevate Events

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, named #1 for customer satisfaction among mortgage origination companies in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Mortgage Origination Satisfaction Study, announced the dates for five upcoming Elevate Events across the country.

Fairway's Elevate Events are organized by Fairway bringing together real estate professionals and industry partners offering insights into cutting-edge strategies that can elevate brands, mindsets, and business in today's competitive market. The events feature premium speakers, enlightening content, and exceptional ambiance.

"Agents who have attended Elevate will often tell us the events are the most relevant and informative events they've ever experienced," said Haley Parker, Fairway's Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer. "Furthermore, Elevate is committed to help Agents grow and scale their business and understand the power of social. Social Media is not just social media. It is a weapon for increasing sales and allowing agents and lender to connect with more consumers - authentically. As Gary Vaynerchuck stated in July of 2024 'We are in the fourth quarter of social - if you are a business owner and not participating, you will get left behind.'"

We are committed at Fairway to providing endless value to our agents and all elevating -together.

Upcoming Fairway Elevate Events Include:

Wednesday, August 28 Birmingham, Alabama The Grand Bohemian

Thursday, September 19 Salt Lake City, Utah The Depot

Thursday, September 26 Tampa, Florida George M. Steinbrenner Field

Tuesday, October 22 Delaware Hyatt Place

Thursday, November 7 Scottsdale, Arizona Fairmont Princess



About Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp.

Madison, WI- and Carrollton, TX-based Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (NMLS #2289) is a full-service mortgage lender with branches in all 50 states. Fairway is the #2 overall retail lender in the U.S. and was the #1 ranked mortgage origination company for borrower satisfaction in 2023 by J.D. Power.

