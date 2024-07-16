Fairway Mortgage Named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces 2024 for Mental Wellbeing

MADISON, Wis., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, named #1 for customer satisfaction among mortgage origination companies in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Mortgage Origination Satisfaction Study, announced today that it is also being recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Mental Wellbeing 2024 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. This survey involved over 250,000 young professionals with over 1.5 million company reviews.

The study integrated an assessment of publicly accessible data, discussions and interviews with HR professionals, and large-scale confidential online surveys conducted among U.S. employees working for U.S. companies that employ more than 500 employees in 2023. The interviewed employees provided insights and experiences on corporate culture, working conditions, and other aspects of their jobs.

"By prioritizing employees' mental wellbeing, companies not only create a healthier and more supportive work environment but also enhance productivity, employee satisfaction, and overall business success," said Julie Fry, Fairway's Chief Human Resources Officer. "We at Fairway work hard to support our teammates in all facets of their lives, and we are honored to be recognized like this by Newsweek."

"Mental well-being is an increasingly important concern for U.S. workers—which means it's increasingly important for U.S. employers as well," said Newsweek Global Editor in Chief Nancy Cooper. "To spotlight the organizations prioritizing the mental well-being of their employees, Newsweek has partnered with data researcher Plant-A for the inaugural ranking of America's Greatest Workplaces for Mental Well-Being, highlighting companies making a positive difference in the mental wellness of their workers."

