Fairway Mortgage Produces First-Ever Reality Docuseries About Lending Originators With Emmy-Winning Director At The Helm

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

29 Nov, 2023, 12:11 ET

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. has enlisted a multiple Emmy Award-winning director to produce the first multi-part reality documentary series about mortgage originators.  Titled L.O. Confidential:  A Season on the Street, the 3-part behind-the-scenes series totaling 50 minutes is available on YouTube: https://bit.ly/LO_Confidential 

Director Kirby Bradley spent many years producing and directing television shows and documentaries for HBO, CNN and ESPN, and has been recognized with 32 Emmy Awards.  But Bradley's connection to Fairway goes back decades.  "Fairway CEO Steve Jacobson and I were classmates in small town Wisconsin," said Bradley.  "We were friends in school, played sports together, and we kept in touch a bit over the years.  But we then reunited more closely after the death of a mutual friend named Randy Cross who was the person who came up with the name 'Fairway'."

After Jacobson and Bradley re-established their bond, Bradley made several corporate videos for Fairway, and then proposed joining Fairway full-time to build out a video production department.  "Kirby talked to us about how powerful video could be in telling Fairway's story," remarked Fairway CEO Steve Jacobson.  "And then he presented us with the idea of producing a docuseries that would follow three of our origination teams as they work through this tough mortgage market we're in."

L.O. Confidential follows three Fairway teams from across the country over several months.  The series goes behind the scenes with originators from Arizona, Texas and Indiana as they face a challenging market for mortgages, and the storylines weave in narratives of the teams working through difficult loans while also juggling family issues and pressures at home.  Fairway's goal in making the series is to show the company from the inside out from the point of view of loan officers. 

"If a talented originator from outside of Fairway watches the series and becomes interested in learning more about working at Fairway, we'll see that as success," said Bradley.  "But whether that happens or not, we think this will be an interesting series to watch for people from within the mortgage industry."

L.O. Confidential:  A Season on the Street, was released this week on YouTube. 

About Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp.
Madison, WI- and Carrollton, TX-based Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (NMLS #2289) is a full-service mortgage lender with more than 650 branches nationwide.  Fairway funded $42 billion in 2022 and is the #2 overall retail lender in the U.S.

