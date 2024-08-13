Fairway Mortgage Promotes Haley Parker and Brittny Hovland

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, named #1 for customer satisfaction among mortgage origination companies in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Mortgage Origination Satisfaction Study, announced two promotions within its corporate executive ranks.

Haley Parker has been elevated to the new position of Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer. In this role, Haley Parker will be responsible for driving Fairway's brand and marketing strategy, ensuring alignment with business objectives and bolstering Fairway's market presence. Haley will manage and oversee the development and execution of both digital and traditional marketing campaigns.

Haley will also partner on strengthening Fairway's brand, optimizing customer engagement, and leveraging market insights to support growth. Haley's role will involve close collaboration with sales, product development, and other departments to ensure cohesive and effective marketing efforts.

"Promoting Haley is a strategic move that embraces Fairway's commitment to driving innovation and growth. Over her nine years with Fairway, and 23 years in the mortgage industry, Haley has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep understanding of our market dynamics," said Julie Fry, Fairway's CHRO. "Haley's innovative approach promises to elevate our marketing strategies and unlock extraordinary growth opportunities."

"Stepping into the role of Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer is truly an honor," said Parker. "My passion for the Fairway Nation and dedication to success drive me. I'm thrilled to lead our mortgage company into new horizons, powered by the amazing momentum within our organization. The heart and soul of Fairway lies in its incredible people, and I am humbled to work alongside the best of the best. It's exciting to collaborate with our exceptional leadership team - we will redefine mortgage marketing with innovation and relevance."

Eight-year Fairway veteran Brittny Hovland is being promoted to the position of Senior Vice President Operational Support. Hovland, formerly VP of Branch Support, will now oversee Branch Support as well as the Encompass and Point of Sale teams.

"In her time with Fairway, Brittny was instrumental in developing our stellar Branch Support team where the focus is always on helping the Street as quickly as possible," said Fairway Founder and CEO Steve Jacobson. "Expanding Brittny's responsibilities will upgrade our service levels to our branches."

"Street support has always been my top priority," said Hovland. "I look forward to ensuring that all day-to-day operations run smoothly and reflect Fairway's core value of Speed to Respond."

About Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp.

Madison, WI- and Carrollton, TX-based Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (NMLS #2289) is a full-service mortgage lender with branches in all 50 states. Fairway is the #2 overall retail lender in the U.S. and was the #1 ranked mortgage origination company for borrower satisfaction in 2023 by J.D. Power.

