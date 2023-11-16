Fairway Mortgage Ranked #1 in the U.S. for Borrower Satisfaction Among Mortgage Origination Companies by J.D. Power

Nov. 16, 2023

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, America's #2 retail mortgage lender overall, was today named #1 for customer satisfaction among mortgage origination companies in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Mortgage Origination Satisfaction Study. This list is entirely based on client feedback collected by the independent research firm.

"At Fairway we continually talk about the primary need for speed, and the importance of smooth and timely closings.  Borrowers want things to happen ASAP and without any hitches, and we have built our borrowing experience with that in mind," said Steve Jacobson, the CEO and Founder of Fairway Mortgage. "We have systems in place that prioritize our customers, and we believe this award recognizes that effort."

Integral to Fairway being named the Highest Ranked Mortgage Originator for Customer Satisfaction is Fairway's track record in delivering dependable closings.  Fairway created a Closing 911 email group where loan officers can reach out to a team of closing experts about any problem or hiccup that pops up at the closing table, no matter who caused the issue.    

Fairway also places high priority on serving borrowers who benefit from government loans that offer low down payment or no down payment options.  Fairway is America's top USDA Loan originator in volume and units, the #5 VA Loan lender in volume and units, and the #1 FHA Loan originator in purchase volume.

Madison, WI- and Carrollton, TX-based Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (NMLS #2289) is a full-service mortgage lender with more than 650 branches nationwide.  Fairway funded $42 billion in 2022 and is the #2 overall retail lender in the U.S.

