Fairway Wholesale Lending Sponsors AWI Service Dog for U.S. Marine Veteran

MADISON, Wis., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Fairway Wholesale Lending and the American Warrior Initiative (AWI) recently teamed up to give away a service dog to a deserving military veteran. Elizabeth Stephens, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and a mother of three children, was surprised with the news last week in Seattle, Washington.

Fairway founded the non-profit AWI in 2015 to help fund local branch efforts to aid deserving veterans.

"In the past six years, Fairway has funded almost 200 service dogs for veterans," said Louise Thaxton, AWI director and co-founder and a Fairway branch manager. "Our goal is to fund 100 service dogs in 2021."

The giveaway marks the first time Fairway Wholesale Lending, which underwrites and closes loans purchased from mortgage brokers, sponsored a service dog for a veteran.

"Our team has watched Louise and AWI give away many service dogs and we really wanted to be a part of that," said Holly Mattson, vice president of Fairway Wholesale Lending. "Fairway's wholesale platform came together to sponsor a service dog and has plans for more in 2021."

The effort aligns with the way Fairway Wholesale Lending approaches its work, Mattson added. "We always provide a human touch in our work. That doesn't always exist at companies. The brokers we work with know that we will bend over backwards to help their borrowers out."

Stephens graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and joined the Marine Corps as a pilot. She made an incredible impact during her 19-year military career and was the first female African American to fly an A46 and to fly the Osprey.

"I had no idea that I would be receiving a service dog," Stephens said. "I am a bit overwhelmed by the thoughtfulness of Fairway and AWI. I know how much of a difference it will make in my life to have a partner I can count on. The service dog will be with me all the time – sort of like a battle buddy."

"Fairway Wholesale Lending truly rose to the occasion by raising the funds for the service dog," said Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation CEO Steve Jacobson. "It's the same dedication the folks in our wholesale division show to brokers and borrowers."

More information about the service dog giveaway in Seattle may be found here. A video on the Fairway Wholesale Lending and AWI service dog giveaway may be viewed here.

About Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (NMLS #2289) is a full-service mortgage lender with a wide array of innovative products that help make homeownership more affordable with the speed and service its clients deserve. Based in Madison, Wisconsin, Fairway is dedicated to finding great mortgage options and providing some of the fastest turn times for its borrowers. We strive to exceed expectations, guarantee satisfaction and earn trust. For more information, visit fairway.com and home.com.

About Fairway Wholesale Lending

Customer service is a way of life at Fairway Wholesale Lending, which underwrites and closes mortgage loans it buys from mortgage brokers. It is dedicated to finding great rates and loan options for its customers while offering quick turnaround times. Fairway Wholesale Lending serves as a trusted advisor to brokers, providing highly personalized service helping through every step of the loan process – from application to closing and beyond. For more information, visit Fairway Wholesale Lending.

SOURCE Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

Related Links

http://www.fairwayindependentmc.com

