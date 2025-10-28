Faith Apps Unite, Invite Millions into Historic Moment for the Bible

YouVersion, Glorify, Hallow, and More Celebrate Global Bible Month in November

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Three leading Scripture engagement apps, YouVersion , Glorify and Hallow , are joining forces to celebrate the power of God's Word by establishing Global Bible Month this November. With collaboration driving this movement, those who might be considered competitors are instead uniting behind a common mission, including organizations like BibleProject, Wonder Project, He Gets Us, Come and See and The Chosen.

During Global Bible Month, people from all walks of life are invited to engage with Scripture consistently for 30 days. More than 1.5 million people have already committed to participating.

Research shows that reading the Bible four or more days each week changes lives, and throughout November, people around the world can experience that transformation.

By signing up online , participants choose how they want to engage in the Bible, including reading their favorite print Bible or digitally through an app. Participants can choose to engage in Glorify's Global Bible Month Challenge "30 Days of Devotionals focused on God's Alive and Active Words," take Hallow's new Bible Sleep Story Challenge featuring Jonathan Roumie, or select from hundreds of new 30-day Plans in the YouVersion Bible App.

The campaign's reach extends from iconic global landmarks—with coordinated displays at Times Square in New York City, Sphere in Las Vegas, and Christ the Redeemer in Brazil—to the Dead Sea Scrolls on display at The Museum of the Bible and curated Bible-related content on Amazon Prime.

"As people search for what's real and true, the Bible stands alone. We believe the mission to share it is bigger than any one platform," said Bobby Gruenewald, Founder and CEO of YouVersion. "When you see organizations that could compete choosing to work together, you're witnessing something remarkable: people united around God's Word. That's worth celebrating."

"Global Bible Month is about one thing: helping people everywhere engage with Him in a way that feels personal and possible. When we stand together in that mission, we're advancing His Kingdom and sharing His love with the world," said Glorify Founder and CEO, Henry Costa.

"What an honor to join in this celebration of the Bible," said Alex Jones, Hallow CEO and Co-Founder. "And what a great opportunity to celebrate the incredible things God is doing in the world through His Word. It's a privilege to be a part of inviting us all to dive deeper into Scripture together."

This November, YouVersion is also approaching the celebration of 1 billion installs worldwide. Their family of apps has seen record-breaking levels of engagement with God's Word this year, including 15.8M daily users, a 16.5% increase from the previous year.

This momentum will culminate in the historic one-night event, Beyond A Billion , taking place on November 17 at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. In celebration of the Book that changes everything, the event will feature powerful worship and special guests, including Lauren Daigle, CeCe Winans, Craig Groeschel, and more.

About YouVersion

YouVersion creates biblically-centered, culturally relevant experiences that encourage people to seek God every day. The Bible App offers a free Bible experience with over 3,600 Bible versions in more than 2,300 languages. The Bible App for Kids, developed in partnership with OneHope, helps children engage with Bible stories on an age-appropriate level. Bible App Lite is optimized for offline use and helps people access Scripture in areas with device and data limitations. To learn more, visit bible.com .

About Glorify

Glorify is the #1 Christian daily devotional app designed to help people embrace their faith in a modern, practical way. Born from a need for accessible daily devotionals, Glorify provides easily digestible daily passages, devotionals, meditations, and more, making it simple to connect with God no matter where you are. Glorify's mission is to inspire and empower people to grow in their faith, every day, by creating an accessible, engaging space grounded in biblically sound content. The app offers a wide range of free features, with a premium subscription available for unlimited access to faith essentials like courses, guided prayers, and sleep stories. For more information and to download the app, visit https://glorify-app.com/.

About Hallow

Hallow helps people deepen their relationship with God through audio-guided prayers, sleep meditations, Bible readings, meditations, and music. The app has more than 10,000 sessions including a daily Rosary, daily Gospel, daily Saint, novenas, examens, Father Mike Schmitz's Bible in a Year, The Chosen's Jonathan Roumie's audio Bible, Bishop Barron's Sunday Sermons, peaceful Christian music, Gregorian chant, and so much more. Launched in December 2018, Hallow is now the number one Catholic app in the world with more than 1 billion prayers completed across 150-plus countries and more than 25 million downloads.

