YouVersion Announces 2025 Verse of the Year as Bible Engagement Reaches New Heights Globally

Record-breaking year of Bible engagement builds through first-ever Global Bible Month

EDMOND, Okla., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YouVersion, creator of the world's most downloaded Bible apps with more than one billion installs, announces Isaiah 41:10 as the most engaged-with verse throughout 2025. This marks the fourth time in six years the verse has claimed the top spot, which is a testament to the enduring need for God's reassurance in uncertain times.

"So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand." — Isaiah 41:10

In 2025, countries worldwide showed notable growth in daily Bible use across the YouVersion Family of Apps. Isaiah 41:10 claimed the top spot as YouVersion's most-engaged with verse of 2025.

"I think this verse keeps rising to the top because it addresses one of our deepest needs, the assurance that we're not alone," said Bobby Gruenewald, Founder and CEO of YouVersion. "In a world full of anxiety and uncertainty, people are drawn to God's promise to be with us, to strengthen us, and to help us. That message never gets old because the need for it is universal and timeless."

In a record-breaking year of Bible engagement, momentum continued to build leading into and throughout Global Bible Month in November. Every Sunday of the month ranked among the highest days in YouVersion history for Bible engagement, and the first Sunday of the month set an all-time record with more than 19 million people opening the app in a single day. As part of Global Bible Month, more than 2.6 million people took the 30-Day Bible Challenge, with daily Bible use increasing by 19% compared to November 2024. The sustained engagement throughout November demonstrated that Global Bible Month sparked not just a moment of enthusiasm, but a lasting habit of daily Scripture engagement beyond the challenge itself.

Year of Unprecedented Growth

The unprecedented Bible engagement during Global Bible Month reflected the sustained growth throughout 2025. The YouVersion Community began the year by breaking Bible engagement records on January 5, the #1 day for both app installs and Bible engagement to that point. On New Year's Day alone, more than 3 million people subscribed to one-year Bible Plans—an 18% increase over 2024.

Easter Sunday then replaced January 5 as YouVersion's biggest day for Bible engagement, with nearly 19 million people engaging with Scripture across the Family of Apps. Holy Week saw record engagement across multiple features, including the #1 day for Guided Scripture, Prayers created, and Bible verses shared.

Breaking from typical Bible engagement patterns when Easter and New Year's Day tend to hold the annual records, there was unprecedented momentum in the second half of this year. In fact, the largest day for Bible engagement in YouVersion history was Sunday, November 2, and every Sunday from late August through November ranks among the highest days ever.

"We're witnessing a global movement. People are hungry for what's real and true," Gruenewald said. "The Bible stands alone as the source of truth, carefully passed from generation to generation. It's alive and active, and relevant to our everyday lives. These numbers represent millions of changed lives—people finding hope, direction, and purpose in God's Word."

Global Growth Reflects Universal Spiritual Hunger

Bible engagement increased in every region of the world in 2025, with particularly striking growth in surprising regions. Sub-Saharan Africa saw a 27% increase in daily use, while North Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia experienced a 33% increase in daily Bible engagement. Even North America, already the largest region for daily use of the Bible App, grew by 14%, demonstrating that the hunger for God's Word transcends geographic and cultural boundaries.

Throughout the year, the most searched terms included love, anxiety, and peace, reflecting the questions and concerns weighing most heavily on people's hearts. Beyond Isaiah 41:10, the top verses worldwide included Jeremiah 29:11 and Romans 12:2. In an average second, there are 40 Bible Plan days completed and 112 Bible verses highlighted, bookmarked, and noted, showing that people are not just reading Scripture, but actively engaging with it.

"The momentum we're seeing gives us bold faith for 2026 and beyond," Gruenewald said. "When people consistently engage with God's Word, it transforms more than individual lives. There's a ripple effect in families and communities. Our hope is that the habits formed during Global Bible Month will continue to deepen, and that even more people around the world will discover the life-changing power of Scripture in the year ahead."

About YouVersion

Created by Life.Church, YouVersion designs free, biblically centered experiences that encourage and challenge people to seek God throughout each day. The YouVersion Family of Apps—including the Bible App, Bible App Lite, and Bible App for Kids—has been installed on more than one billion devices worldwide. The Bible App offers a Bible experience in more than 2,300 languages and helps people deepen their relationship with God. Bible App Lite is optimized for offline use and helps people access God's Word in markets with device and data limitations. Developed in partnership with OneHope, the Bible App for Kids helps children engage with the Bible through interactive animations and fun activities. For more information about YouVersion, visit youversion.com.

Media Contact: Rachel Feuerborn

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE YouVersion