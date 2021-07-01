Faith Bolliger Joins Varo® Bank as Chief Design Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Varo Bank , N.A., the first all-digital nationally chartered bank in the US, today announced that it has named Faith Bolliger as Chief Design Officer. Bolliger brings over 20 years of user experience and product design expertise from banks and fintechs including Bank of America and SoFi. Under Bolliger's leadership, Varo will continue its deployment of inclusive design principles and delightful digital experiences across all Varo Bank platforms.

"Human-centered design is a key ingredient in making banking services more accessible, inclusive, and insightful for consumers," Bolliger said. "I could not be happier to join the team at Varo and continue to advance our shared objective to design a better banking experience that is centered on the way American consumers live today."

Prior to joining Varo, Bolliger has served in a number of leadership positions in fintech including SVP of Experience Design at Bank of America, where she led digitization and payments initiatives for small businesses. She was also VP of Product Design at SoFi, where she established and grew their Design and Research team. She also worked at McKinsey as well as design agencies AKQA and Cooper supporting a range of established and startup clients including Audi, Best Buy, Levi's, UBS, and TaskRabbit. Bolliger received a Bachelors from the University of Illinois and a Masters from The New School.

"I am a firm believer in the power of inclusive design to drive transformative change in people's financial lives," said Colin Walsh, CEO and founder of Varo Bank, N.A. "I know Faith shares that conviction, and I'm thrilled to welcome her to the Varo team. Her wealth of experience and design vision will advance Varo's journey to build a new kind of bank – a bank for all of us."

About Varo Bank, N.A.

Varo Bank is on a mission to make financial inclusion and opportunity a reality for all - by empowering people with the products and support they need to create healthy financial habits and be in control of their finances. Varo Bank offers customers premium bank accounts that have no minimum balance requirement or monthly account fee, high-interest savings accounts, and tech-first features to help people save and manage their money effortlessly. Varo Bank is the first consumer fintech to be granted a national bank charter by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies for 2021. For more information, visit www.varomoney.com , like Varo Bank on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @varobank . Member FDIC.

Contact:

Consort Partners for Varo Bank

[email protected]





SOURCE Varo Bank

Related Links

https://www.varomoney.com

