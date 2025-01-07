Faith Investor Services Launches the FIS Bright Portfolios Focused Equity ETF (BRIF)

New actively managed ETF combines innovative investment strategies with biblically responsible principles

DALLAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Faith Investor Services, LLC (FIS) and Bright Portfolios, LLC are excited to announce the launch of the FIS Bright Portfolios Focused Equity ETF, listed on the NYSE Arca under the ticker symbol BRIF. This actively managed ETF is designed to deliver long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in large-cap companies with strong growth potential, while aligning with Christian values.

The FIS Bright Portfolios Focused Equity ETF views investing as ownership. Ownership comes with an ethical responsibility to advance products, processes and priorities that positively impact the lives of others. The Bright team applies a proprietary "Bright Score" screening process, which incorporates quantitative and qualitative analysis to identify companies that contribute value to others and avoid activities contrary to Christian values.

A Unique Investment Strategy for Faith-Based Investors

Bright Portfolios, LLC serves as the sub-adviser for the fund, employing a disciplined, research-driven approach to uncover companies that add value to humanity, are amid robust profit cycles and trade at a compelling value. The fund strives to outperform the MSCI USA Index over the long term while maintaining broad diversification across sectors and regions.

"Faith-based investing is at the core of what we do," said Mike Skillman, CEO of Faith Investor Services. "The launch of BRIF reflects our commitment to providing investment options that allow Christian investors to achieve financial growth while staying true to their values."

Biblically Responsible Investing

The ETF exclusively invests in companies meeting strict ethical criteria. These principles extend to ongoing monitoring and regular reviews to ensure portfolio companies maintain alignment with Christian values. If a company's practices diverge from these standards, its securities will be sold or excluded.

About Faith Investor Services

Faith Investor Services, LLC is a leader in the development of faith-based investment vehicles, empowering investors to achieve their financial goals while staying true to their beliefs. The firm's ETF offerings (BRIF, KOCG, and PRAY) include options for Christians, including Catholics, who are seeking biblically responsible investment strategies. Learn more at faithinvestorservices.com.

About Bright Portfolios, LLC

Bright Portfolios, LLC is a dedicated investment manager with a focus on disciplined and principled strategies. Their expertise lies in actively managed equity portfolios guided by robust research and a commitment to ethical practices.

For more information, visit faithinvestorservices.com/brif

Investing in ETFs involves risk and there is no guarantee the Funds' investment strategy will be successful and you can lose money on your investment in the fund. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. The fund is new and has limited operating history to judge.

Carefully consider investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the prospectus available at www.faithinvestorservices.com. Read all materials carefully before investing.

ETFs are Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

SOURCE Faith Investor Services, LLC