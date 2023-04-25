FAK Inhibitors Market Growing Rapidly, Estimates DelveInsight | Verastem, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Pfizer, InxMed are Expected to Contribute to Growth

The dynamics of the FAK inhibitor market is anticipated to change as companies across the globe are thoroughly working toward developing new FAK options with convenient RoA and better safety profile to treat a wide array of cancers. Key players, such as InxMed, Verastem, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, and others, are involved in developing novel therapies for indications

LAS VEGAS, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's FAK Inhibitors Competitive Landscape report delivers an in-depth understanding of the FAK inhibitors and the FAK inhibitors market trends in the 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the FAK Inhibitors Market Report

DelveInsight analysis shows that the FAK inhibitors market is expected to grow positively due to several underline factors during the study period (2019–2032).

Globally, leading FAK inhibitors companies such as Verastem, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Pfizer, InxMed, Amplia Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Immunocore, AstraZeneca, Genentech, and others are developing novel FAK inhibitors that can be available in the FAK inhibitors market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel FAK inhibitors that can be available in the FAK inhibitors market in the coming years. Some key FAK inhibitors include VS-6766 + defactinib, FAK Inhibitor GSK2256098, defactinib, VS-6063, Pembrolizumab, PF-04554878, IN10018, KIMMTRAK (tebentafusp), ZEJULA (niraparib), LYNPARZA (olaparib), AVASTIN (bevacizumab) , and others.

and others. Several FAK inhibitors are awaiting approval, while some FAK inhibitors are in the advanced stages of development.

FAK Inhibitors Overview

Focal adhesion kinase (FAK) is a non-receptor tyrosine kinase that is overexpressed and activated in both adult and pediatric malignancies, where it plays critical roles in the regulation of pathogenesis and progression of the malignant phenotype. FAK operates in cancer in two ways: as a kinase activity in the cytoplasm, which is primarily dependent on integrin signaling, and as a scaffolding activity in the nucleus, which is accomplished through networking with various gene expressions. The FAK gene, also known as protein tyrosine kinase 2 (PTK2), is located on human chromosome 8q24.3 and encodes the FAK protein, which is found in many different types of cells and is mostly found in the plasma membrane and cytoplasm. FAK is classified into three domains: N-terminal FERM, core kinase, and C-terminal domains. The FAK FERM region is non-catalytic, and a similar FERM motif may be found in Janus kinase (JAK), another tyrosine kinase.

FAK Inhibitors Market Insights

Despite decades of cytotoxic chemotherapy experience, no drug or combination of agents has yet to cure cancer. Targeting molecular therapies to those molecules and pathways that promote cancer progression has become an increasingly appealing option as the biological underpinnings of carcinogenesis are better known. The FDA recently approved tebentafusp (Kimmtrak) for the treatment of selected individuals with uveal melanoma, as well as olaparib for the maintenance therapy of adult patients with deleterious or suspected detrimental germline BRCA-mutated (gBRCAm) metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma. The NICE has authorized Niraparib for women with advanced ovarian cancer.

The FDA approved tebentafusp, a bispecific fusion protein, in January 2022. It works by allowing immune cells to get near enough to cancer cells to attack them. The clinical trial assessed the drug as an initial treatment for persons with metastatic uveal melanoma. According to the permission, tebentafusp can be used in persons whose cells contain a protein called HLA-A*02:01 and whose cancer cannot be removed surgically or has migrated to other parts of their body. Niraparib (Zejula, GlaxoSmithKline) is approved for use in the United Kingdom as monotherapy for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with advanced epithelial (FIGO Stages 3 and 4) high-grade ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are in response following completion of first-line platinum-based chemotherapy.

The Food and Drug Administration approved olaparib (LYNPARZA, AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP) in December 2019 for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA-mutated (gBRCAm) metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma, as detected by an FDA-approved test, and whose disease has not progressed after at least 16 weeks of a first-line platinum-based chemotherapy regimen.

Key FAK Inhibitors Drugs and Companies

VS-6766 + defactinib: Verastem, Inc.

Defactinib: Verastem, Inc.

FAK Inhibitor GSK2256098: GlaxoSmithKline

VS-6063: Verastem, Inc.

Pembrolizumab: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

PF-04554878: Pfizer

IN10018: InxMed

KIMMTRAK (tebentafusp): Immunocore

ZEJULA (niraparib): GlaxoSmithKline

LYNPARZA (olaparib): AstraZeneca

AVASTIN (bevacizumab): Genentech

FAK Inhibitors Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the FAK inhibitors market are expected to evolve as leading pharma and biotech companies around the world work hard to develop novel FAK choices with convenient RoA and a better safety profile to treat a wide range of malignancies. Furthermore, the FAK inhibitors pipeline is very robust; many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of various cancer, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the oncology market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate is expected to drive the growth of the FAK inhibitors market in the 7MM.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the FAK inhibitors market. Furthermore, the FAK inhibitors market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. Thus all these factors may cause a dip in the FAK inhibitors market growth in the coming year.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Base Year 2019 Key FAK Inhibitors Companies Verastem, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Pfizer, InxMed, Amplia Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Immunocore, AstraZeneca, Genentech, and others Key FAK Inhibitors Therapies VS-6766 + defactinib, FAK Inhibitor GSK2256098, defactinib, VS-6063, Pembrolizumab, PF-04554878, IN10018, KIMMTRAK (tebentafusp), ZEJULA (niraparib), LYNPARZA (olaparib), AVASTIN (bevacizumab), and others

Scope of the FAK Inhibitors Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Current Marketed and Emerging FAK Inhibitors

Current Marketed and Emerging FAK Inhibitors FAK Inhibitors Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging FAK Inhibitors

Attribute Analysis of Emerging FAK Inhibitors Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, FAK Inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. FAK Inhibitors Market Key Insights 2. FAK Inhibitors Market Report Introduction 3. FAK Inhibitors Market Overview at a Glance 4. FAK Inhibitors Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. FAK Inhibitors Marketed Drugs 7. FAK Inhibitors Emerging Drugs 8. Seven Major FAK Inhibitors Market Analysis 9. FAK Inhibitors Market Outlook 10. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 11. KOL Views 12. FAK Inhibitors Market Drivers 13. FAK Inhibitors Market Barriers 14. Unmet Needs 15. SWOT Analysis 16. Appendix 17. DelveInsight Capabilities 18. Disclaimer 19. About DelveInsight

